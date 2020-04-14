County Council calls for six-month rates write-off for businesses

Cork County Council is calling on the government to introduce a six-month rates write-off for businesses which have had to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Danny Collins got support for the measure after successfully seeking a suspension of standing orders to discuss the plight of many businesses at a meeting in County Hall today.

Mr Collins, a publican based in Bantry, said he knew colleagues and hoteliers through all of West Cork who are extremely worried about their futures.

He said businesses are not happy with the two-month deferral of rates announced by the government, because they still have to pay them with no income coming in for the foreseeable future.

“Some have told me they can't see themselves reopening. I, like many others, am a ratepayer, mortgage payer and insurance payer,” Mr Collins said.

He said he knows of one hotel paying €50,000 in rates every year and some bars paying up to €13,500.

“Clothes shops, hardware stores etc are all feeling the pressure. We don't want a deferral of rates, we need to have them written off,” Mr Collins said.

Cllr Seamus McGrath said while Ireland has dealt faster in many respects with the Covid-19 outbreak than Britain, it lags behind when it comes to supports for businesses.

He said the hospitality sector is badly hit and will probably be the last to come back.

“We need more robust supports for businesses as they have done in Britain. A rates deferral is not a clean break. Far more needs to be done,” Mr McGrath said.

Cllr Declan Hurley said: “If businesses don't open a lot of people will have to go on the live register and the government will have to foot the bill for it, which could cost a lot more in the long-term than writing off rates.”

Cllr Gillian Coughlan maintained the entire economy will need to be on life-support by the end of the year.

“We need to begin the process now of asking the government to support businesses in the long-term and a rates write-off is needed,” she said.