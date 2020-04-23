Country 'well capable' of continuing Covid-19 payment programme

Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Patrick O' Donovan, has said the country is "well capable of sustaining the payment programme" for businesses and people who are unable to work due to Covid-19.

Mr O’Donovan also said that it was a “big frustration” trying to sort out the issue of childcare for health care workers.

The Minister told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that the country is in a good place in terms of public finances. He was responding to the Minister for Finance's comments earlier in the week that the Government will consider changing and tapering the pandemic payment when the initial timeframe runs out in June.

What was being done in Ireland was not unique in terms of the supports being made available quickly.

Decisions that the government made in making sure our finances were sound, and brought in measures that were identified as Brexit measures in the event of no deal Brexit, have now led to a situation where we are able to borrow.

"The reality is that the quicker we are able to make sure that the linkages between people at work and the sustainability of that, while taking advice from public health and allowing the economy to gradually begin to awaken again will allow us to get through a situation where the Department of Finance forecast that we will get the situation more under control next year."

Mr O’Donovan said he thought it was fair to say that everything relating to coronavirus until now had been "jaw-dropping".

What is needed now is to “get a picture” of what the country will be like after 5th May and that will be heavily reliant on looking at other countries and their data, he added.

The Department of Finance has made it clear that the number of people out of work "has ballooned overnight" and the measures introduced will mean a deficit of about €23 billion at the end of the year, he said.

This crisis will also see how Ireland responds to “our weakest colleagues” within the EU. Ireland is a rich country now under EU definitions, said Mr. Donovan.

With regard to childcare he said there continues to be a risk element to children, the health care workers, and child care workers. “That triangle is difficult to square.”