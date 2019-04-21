Country set for continued warm weather over Bank Holiday weekend

The warm weather is to continue today in many areas with hazy sunshine expected after clearance of fog this morning, according to Met Éireann.

Thicker cloud is expected, however, over the western half of the country and will produce patchy light rain or drizzle with top temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees expected.

It will remain generally dry tonight with clear spells and a chance of fog spreading further inland overnight.

A warm day again in many areas with hazy sunshine after clearance of any fog. However, in the west and on south coasts cloud will be thicker with patchy mist and drizzle. Top temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees and it will become breezy along the coast. pic.twitter.com/8DNjCCvPGW— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 21, 2019

Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees are expected.

Bank Holiday Monday is expected to be dry in most areas with spells of sunshine.

It may stay rather dull along the south and southeast coasts with fog patches and some isolated showers developing in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees but it will be cooler along the south and southeast coasts with temperatures reaching 14 to 17 degrees.