Country set for continued warm weather over Bank Holiday weekend

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 21, 2019 - 10:07 AM

The warm weather is to continue today in many areas with hazy sunshine expected after clearance of fog this morning, according to Met Éireann.

Thicker cloud is expected, however, over the western half of the country and will produce patchy light rain or drizzle with top temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees expected.

It will remain generally dry tonight with clear spells and a chance of fog spreading further inland overnight.

Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees are expected.

Bank Holiday Monday is expected to be dry in most areas with spells of sunshine.

It may stay rather dull along the south and southeast coasts with fog patches and some isolated showers developing in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees but it will be cooler along the south and southeast coasts with temperatures reaching 14 to 17 degrees.

