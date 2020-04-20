Country records highest daily rise in Covid-19 deaths as clusters come close to 500

It has been announced that 77 more people in Ireland diagnosed with Covid-19 have died - the highest rise announced in a single day.

The total of coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic now stands at 687, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Not all of the 77 people died in the last 24 hours, with the figure instead capturing when the deaths were formally notified to the department, not when they occurred.

Sixty-seven of today's deaths were in the east, four in the west, four in the north-west and two in the south of the country

They included 32 males, 44 females and one not specified, while 54 people were reported as having underlying health conditions.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84.

Up to 564, or 82%, of the 687 deaths were reported as having underlying health conditions.

There are now more than 15,652 people in the country with the virus with the announcement of 401 new confirmed cases.

Of the 687 deaths so far, 306 are females and 377 are males while the median age of all coronavirus deaths in Ireland is 83.

Dr Tony Holohan, the State's Chief Medical Officer, said: "348 were hospitalised at some point, that is 51%, while 7%, or 45, were admitted to intensive care."

As of midnight on Saturday, there were 15,185 cases which included 478 clusters involving 3,139 cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said that 2,272 cases (15%) have been hospitalised, 306 of them were admitted to intensive care and 4,009 cases were associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has 51% of cases at 7,666 followed by Cork with 1,047 cases (7%), while community transmission accounts for 62% of cases, way ahead of the 34% accounted by close contact and 4% accounted for by travel abroad.

READ MORE Dept won't confirm if Kerry direct provision residents were among delegation moved due to virus

Dr Holohan said: “Nursing homes and long-term residential facilities are a testing priority.

“In facilities with an existing cluster, all residents and staff are to be tested. In the event of a facility reporting its first case, testing of all staff and residents will take place.

“This sector remains a priority for NPHET, along with other vulnerable persons, and we will continue to implement supports and guidance on infection prevention control where required.”

Dr Kathleen Mac Lellan, Assistant Secretary Department of Health and Chair of NPHET Vulnerable People Subgroup, said; “There are 18 Covid-19 response teams across the country, each one led by senior nursing support, assisting nursing homes and long-term residential facilities.

These teams have senior clinical expertise, infection prevention and control and public health input in preventing and managing clusters.

Dr Siobhan Kennelly, HSE National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead for Older Persons, said; “There has been an ongoing process of engagement and support with the nursing home sector since the start of February.

“We know from international and domestic experience that this disease disproportionately targets vulnerable groups such as older people and those with underlying health conditions. But we also know that the Irish experience in relation to deaths in nursing homes is not an outlier in relation to the European experience.

“We continue in our efforts to support our population through this pandemic.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today marks the start of European Immunisation Week. In combatting the spread of Covid-19 we must not forget the impact that other infectious diseases can have on our communities.

“Vaccines have saved more lives and prevented more serious diseases - like measles and meningitis - than any advance in recent medical history.

“If your baby is due a routine immunisation, please phone your GP practice and arrange for them to be seen. The national immunisation programme is continuing during the Covid-19 outbreak and is vital to protect individual babies and to avoid outbreaks of vaccine-preventable disease."