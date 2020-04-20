Country by country: What coronavirus restrictions are being lifted around the world?

It may be a matter of time before schools partially reopen, but it looks like it could be a much longer wait before we can visit restaurants or pubs again.

Government and health officials have been reluctant to speculate on dates for the relaxation of restrictions in Ireland but the paths taken by other countries may give us an insight into what to expect in the coming weeks and months.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is keen to reopen schools, even for a day or two per week, but large gatherings like GAA matches and music festivals, and “packed pubs” are unlikely to be seen again in 2020, according to Health Minister Simon Harris.

Construction sites, schools and public amenities have taken priority in other countries.

In South Korea, for example, people are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks and golf courses but schools are yet to reopen and, while some restaurants are reopening, strict rules on social distancing are in place.

Ireland has sought to follow the Korean model of testing and tracing to find its way out of the crisis. It wouldn’t be too surprising if similar steps were taken in terms of unwinding restrictions too.

New Zealand is suspending many restrictions on local travel and reopening some businesses and schools after minimising the extent of the virus outbreak.

Lockdown exit plans are being put into action in many countries around Europe, too.

In Germany, commercial spaces under 800 sq m have reopened, as have car dealerships, bike shops and book stores — but gyms, restaurants, bars and large shops remain closed.

In Norway, kindergartens and health specialists have reopened, and a partial reopening of schools, universities and hair and beauty salons is planned from April 27.

In Denmark, daycare centres and primary schools have reopened. Restaurants and cafes remain closed, and gatherings of more than 10 people are banned until May 10. Larger gatherings, such as festivals and concerts, have been banned until August, at least.

Italy and Spain, the hardest hit in Europe, are easing restrictions too.

Italy’s full lockdown is planned to finish on May 4 with some regions already opening bookshops and laundries and allowing people to return to work.

In Spain, it has been cautious but factory and construction workers are back at work. Most shops and services remain closed and office staff are still working from home, with the lockdown due to be extended until May 3.