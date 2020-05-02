Counties could come out of lockdown at different rates, says Taoiseach

Some counties may be released from lockdown faster than others, the Taoiseach has said.

The news came after Leo Varadkar announced a plan to release the country from lockdown over five three-week phases.

If contagion was falling in one county but rising in another, it was “possible” that the two counties could enter different phases, Mr Varadkar said on the Late Late Show.

But this was only if any “pull-factor” was managed so that visitors - from Dublin where restaurants were closed perhaps travelling to Meath where they were open - could not “re-seed” the county.

He said that the roadmap for lockdown release was “a living document” and could be subject to changes.

“We’re probably going a bit slower than other countries because we don’t want to go backwards,” he said.

And although going backwards is ever possible, so is moving more quickly forward.

“If we found that the virus was dissipating faster than we expected, there are some things in phase 5 or Phase 4 which might be brought forward,” he said.

But one thing which looks unlikely to happen too quickly is the formation of a new Government.

"We could have a new government in June. I hope we do. The country needs it. We're making decisions now without a parliamentary mandate," he said.

But despite continued political uncertainty, the country has somewhat managed to contain the virus.

“We have, as a nation flattened the curve, saving thousands of lives," he said.

“But sadly there have been another 34 deaths. I think all our thoughts are with those families today.

“So the virus just is not suppressed enough for us to ease the restrictions more.”

The first phase of restriction relaxation begins on May 18.

But from Tuesday, people can exercise within a 5km radius of their home - an increase from the current 2km limit.

And people over 70 who have been cocooning can now leave the house within a 5km radius to exercise, although shopping is still discouraged.

“My parents are in their 70s and 80s and I haven’t seen them in weeks," Mr Varadkar said.

“I know it’s very tough for people who are cocooning but it has worked.

“We’re still advising people to stay at home but we’re relaxing the rules in recognition of compliance.”

People now need to walk and get some fresh air “for mental health as much as anything else,” he said.

An announcement on face coverings is expected by May 18. Although scientific consensus on the efficacy of public mask-wearing is still fractured, he expects that the public will be advised to wear face coverings - but not masks which should be reserved for healthcare workers - in public places where social distancing is difficult.

As businesses started to reopen, he said that it may be necessary for employers to provide and dispose of face masks for employees.

He warned of the danger of a second wave of coronavirus striking alongside the flu while "secondary deaths" are already a major worry as people with serious non-Covid health conditions have not been seeking medical care.

But Ireland will emerge from the pandemic as a changed country, he said. Teleconferences, learning from home and working from home will become more normal which should have a positive impact on green house gas emissions.

Ryan Tubridy welcomed the roadmap as positive news for the country.

“This is quite heartening for people,” Mr Tubridy said, “It feels like a way out.”