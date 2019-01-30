Counselling service set up for Donegal car crash community

A counselling service has been set up to help people across West Donegal left devastated by the horrific car crash which claimed the lives of four of its young citizens.

The HSE has set up the service to help members of the public affected by the awful tragedy.

Friends Mícheál Roarty, 24, from Dunlewey, John Harley, 24, from Falcarragh, Shaun Harkin, 22, from Falcarragh, and Daniel Scott, 24, from Gortahork, all died when the Toyota Corolla car they were in flipped onto its roof near Magheraroarty at 8.40pm on Sunday night.

All four men will be buried on Thursday.

A HSE spokesperson said the impact of this tragedy has extended beyond the immediate families to the broader community.

“Our main priority is to offer support to the bereaved families and details of this will be provided to each family immediately.

“The HSE have been liaising with the local community and is enhancing its services so as to meet the emotional and psychological needs of those impacted,” said the spokesperson.

We acknowledge the importance and value of the support provided naturally within the tight-knit community of West Donegal, where friends, families, and neighbours will be a primary source of support.

“We also recognise that some people will require professional help and support. Additional supports are available for those who need it and we are advising that they contact their GP, all of whom have been informed of the range of services available.”

The HSE added that it will remain in close contact with community organisations and leaders over the coming days and weeks to assess and respond to community needs.

There will be heartbreaking scenes at parishes across West Donegal on Thursday as the funerals of the four friends will be staggered throughout the day — at 10am, 11.30am, 1pm, and 2.30pm

The funeral of Shaun Harkin, late of Killult, Falcarragh, will take place at Christ The King Church, Gortahork, at 10am.

At 11.30am, the Funeral Mass of Mícheál Roarty, late of Dunlewey, will be held in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey.

John Harley, of Carrowcannon, Falcarragh, will be buried following Funeral Mass at St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh, at 1pm.

The bells will toll again at Christ The King Church, Gortahork, for the 2.30pm Funeral Mass of Daniel Scott, late of Bedlem, Gortahork.

Many young people are travelling back from various parts of the world, including Australia, to say a final goodbye to the four young men they grew up with.

All four men were involved in the local community, including being members of both local soccer and GAA teams.

A Garda investigation into the exact cause of the tragedy is still ongoing and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.