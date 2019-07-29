Councillors wary of deadline facing climate strategy

Students have been invited to help shape Cork’s climate change adaptation strategy which will be published today for public consultation.

City councillors agreed, during a special council meeting last night, to publish the draft plan, which aims to make the city as climate resilient as possible but expressed concerns about the tight deadline.

All local authorities must adopt such strategies by September 30.

The 112-page draft strategy, prepared by the city’s planning department, draws on Met Éireann data on severe weather events over the last 30 years, and sets out 55 action items, across seven pillars, from city governance to infrastructure and the built environment to citizen safety and health, and including future land use, drainage, water supply, and flood management.

The city’s head of strategic and economic development, Fearghal Reidy, said it deals with the city’s responses to climate change events, and is intended to be a “dynamic document” which can adapt and be modified as circumstances change.

He said it is envisaged that the council will also prepare a climate mitigation plan that will set out actions to address the cause of climate change and to reduce man-made effects on the climate system.

Lord Mayor councillor John Sheehan welcomed a suggestion from Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill to engage second-level students specifically in the public consultation.

It is important that as many people as possible have their say in this strategy. It is the first city-wide strategy since the extension of the city boundary at the end of May.

Workshops for councillors on the draft strategy will be held the week of August 19, with special workshops for schools, the public, and voluntary and community groups in early September.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle welcomed the draft strategy but said the time for public consultation, to meet the Government-imposed September 30 deadline, is tight and doesn’t allow for adequate consultation.

“I hope the strategy will be owned by those who have an interest in it being effectively in place, and that we will have the highest quality of public consultation — proper engagement with people and groups who have been acting on this issue for years, often in the dark,” he said.

Party colleague Oliver Moran said it is a “truthful but imperfect document” which could go further in some areas.

Worker’s Party councillor Ted Tynan , who has been calling on the city for several years to stop using the herbicide, glyphosate, for weed spraying, said he hopes the document is the start of a serious debate at city level on the climate crisis.

Sinn Féin councillor Thomas Gould said the strategy is worthless without political will and funding to support it.

“Just a few weeks ago, when we were discussing the Wilton Rd transport corridor plan, when we were given the opportunity to long-term plan for bike lanes, a light rail system, for extra bus corridors, we voted it down,” he said.

The draft strategy will be available for inspection from today until Friday September 13 at https://gov.ie/consultations.