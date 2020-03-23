Councillors urge officials to close amenities to discourage large gatherings during Covid-19 epidemic

A number of Cork county councillors have urged their officials to close down beaches, parks and amenity walks in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

It comes as Wicklow County Council closed all of its playgrounds, the Cliff Walk between Bray and Greystones and the public toilets at Bray seafront over social distancing concerns.

Standing orders were suspended at the meeting in Cork's County Hall when Cllr Delcan Hurley asked that officials look at closing beaches and other amenities because people were gathering in large numbers at them and many were ignoring social distancing.

“We're certainly living in unprecedented times. The problem is people are suffering from cabin fever. The message coming loud and clear from Italy is they didn't heed the warnings in time.

There has been a lack of social distancing. We have an invisible killer out there.

"After what we saw over the weekend we have to take measures to minimise and close public amenities for the protection of our public,” Mr Hurley said.

Cllr Audrey Buckley, who lives in Crosshaven, said she could hardly get out of her drive over the weekend because of visitors. She said locals had asked her to get the car park in Fountainstown closed to stop the influx and also wanted the council to clamp down on casual traders who were making the situation worse.

“We should now have a total shutdown apart from supermarkets and pharmacies,” Cllr Danny Collins said.

'They are playing with people's lives': Warning on social distancing issued after large crowds flock to Cork beaches https://t.co/6BxnrFkOae — EchoLive.ie (@echolivecork) March 22, 2020

However, Cllr Michael Hegarty urged some caution.

“At the moment I think our beaches are reasonably okay. People do need some bit of an outlet. I would agreed though with closing off Ballycotton Cliff Walk,” he said.

Cllr Seamus McGrath said any move to close off amenities had to come from a national level. “I would be more inclined to call for a clearer message and tougher stance from the government,” he said.

Cllr Anthony Barry said that Coillte would have to come on board and close off forestry walks as well.

“I'd be very slow to close down our beaches. I'd be very slow in closing the town park in Fermoy as well,” Cllr Frank O'Flynn said.

Cllr Paul Hayes said: “I do believe that we have to make it difficult for people to congregate in large numbers for their own benefit. If we have the power to close down large car parks at amenity areas we should use it.”

Many medics are calling for a lockdown to curb the spread of #COVID19 after large gatherings on Cork beaches this weekend. @drnickgp spoke to @NeilRedFM &says calls to his practice have doubled yet people aren’t observing social distancing &more is needed.Full story @RedFMNews pic.twitter.com/ZVNFv1l8Zo— Fiona O'Donovan (@FionaRedFM) March 23, 2020

Cllr Marcia D'Alton pointed out the greenway between Passage West and Cork City was “absolutely jammers” with people over the weekend.

However, she said if the council was to close amenities it will end up forcing people into less spaces and make the situation even worse.

The responsibility is down to every individual. The reality is we're coming to a stage where there will be a total lockdown in the next few days.

"The message to people is to stay at home, or if going out adhere to social distancing,” Cllr Cathal Rasmussen said.

Cllr Martin Coughlan said he personally intervened with a group of teenagers who were congregating. “The message doesn't seem to be getting through to some people,” he said.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said closing amenities was a decision government had to make because many were not in the control of the local authority and he provided a long list of them, including the very popular Doneraile Park.

Forget the Italians & the horses... west Cork beaches today!! Same people probably tutting re the Rugby match not being canceled sooner. pic.twitter.com/yfXfHiJGCz — Vincent (@vflorish) March 22, 2020

He said the council on its own would find it impossible to close beaches like Youghal, Garryvoe, Fountainstown, Inchydoney.

“I have spoken with gardaí and they recognise there's a big challenge for them if there is a national shutdown. We should await to see what arises out of the National Emergency Team meeting tomorrow (Tuesday). It's impractical to shut down unless we have a multi-agency approach to it,” Mr Lucey said.

“I understand how hard this is but there is no easy way around this. People have to take social distancing more seriously. The longer we put off a lockdown the longer the lockdown will last,” Mr Hurley said.

READ MORE National Adult Literacy Agency to give free lessons over the phone during Covid-19 outbreak