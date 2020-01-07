News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Councillors reject proposals to sell land in Dublin

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 07:47 AM

A report on proposals to sell off land owned by Dublin City Council has been rejected by councillors.

The local authority hopes to raise more than €90m by putting a number of high-value sites on the market, with the revenue then used to fund sporting and cultural facilities.

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan is among those who have criticised the plan.

"Our greatest asset is our land and this report clearly shows how desperate the situation is for Dublin city councillors," he said.

"We're starved of essential funding, starved of central government funding so we end up having to sell off the family silver just to keep the city council afloat. That, I think, is unacceptable."

