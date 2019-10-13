Councillors call for clarity on State funding package as Cork Event Centre gets planning permission

The granting of planning permission for the enlarged Cork event centre has prompted calls for its complex State funding issues to finally be resolved.

The decision by Cork City Council to grant planning to developers BAM for the near €80m 6,000-capacity venue on South Main St was signed on Thursday and comes with 48 conditions.

It is understood that most are routine and do not include any significant amendments to the revised designs which were submitted for planning in August 2018.

BAM declined to comment over the weekend as it awaits formal communication on the decision, expected today(MONDAY).

But pending a possible appeal, the decision clears the way for what is hoped will be the final stages of the protracted saga to deliver the multi-functional arena.

The project is set to benefit from at least €30m in state funding with more public money earmarked for infrastructural improvements in the streets nearby.

It's hoped that the "funding certainty" announced by the government last month will allow building work to start next summer.

It includes a new streamlined process to deliver all the state funding through the Department of Housing and Local Government includes a final contract negotiations process which should conclude by the end of year.

But there is still some uncertainty around final costs.

Former Lord Mayor Cllr Mick Finn welcomed the planning decision.

He said:

“Another piece of the jigsaw is tentatively in place but of course nothing in this process is straightforward and now has to walk the Bord Pleanala tightrope.”

“It’s good news on top of the recent promise of funding certainty, though that too has been complicated by inter-departmental confusion.

“This vital project for Cork and the region should now proceed with contracts, detailed design and infrastructural elements and a start made at long, long last. Credit to those making it happen.”

Labour’s Peter Horgan said funding clarity is now needed.

“This project need clarity of funding lines and transparency on what exactly is required of the public finances,” he said.

“The obstacle of the planning has been cleared somewhat now.

“We urgently need to know what exactly is being agreed between the Council and the State on funding provisions and what line Minister is responsible.”

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny turned the sod on the project just weeks before the 2016 general election.

But it quickly became mired in controversy. It's been beset by delays and difficulties, it's been redesigned, costs have soared, and it's been hit by planning hurdles and funding uncertainties.

The planning application for the enlarged venue was lodged by BAM in summer 2018.

But in October 2018, planners requested a raft of further information on the project, expressing concerns about the "defensive nature" of the building design, the extent of dead frontage and lack of live uses to South Main St and the riverfront.

Last April, BAM sought a six-month extension to address the issues and submitted its response by July.

The revised proposals included reducing to 4,000 the capacity for all-seater events, the inclusion of LED screens on street level to display event and tourism content, a reimagined design to address the "defensive design" concerns overlooking South Gate Bridge, and proposals to locate a ticket office facing onto South Main St.

READ MORE New figures suggest Cork landlords flouting new Airbnb laws

It was hoped a decision would be made within four weeks but a decision was delayed at the 11th hour when it was confirmed that a specific environmental study would be required.

BAM submitted the required reports while efforts continued to resolve the complex state-funding package.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed last month that the government and the various project partners have finally agreed a process to provide the funding certainty.

While there is still no clarity on the final figures, the Taoiseach has said the state will provide the “necessary funding within spending ceilings” to allow Cork City Council enter final contract negotiations later this year with BAM and the venue's proposed operators Live Nation.

It's hoped those talks will conclude before the end of the year, and that builders could be on site by next summer.