There are calls for learner drivers to be allowed to drive unaccompanied again.

The wait time for a driving test in areas such as Cork is anything up to 28 weeks.

The Government brought in stricter rules around learner drivers driving alone just two months ago.

Cork County Councillor Melissa Mullane said young people are struggling to get to work and college as a result.

She said: "Minister Ross seems to think we all live in Dublin, but it's very different living in Dublin than what it is in rural Cork.

"In rural Cork, we don't have the same kind of infrastructure that they have in Dublin; we don't have the same public services.

"There is little or no buses and trains in a lot of the areas in rural Cork so young people going to college or going to work, particularly apprentices, are finding it very difficult to get to work because of the new regulations."