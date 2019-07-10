News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Councillor voices concern at lack of public toilet at burial site of WB Yeats

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 10:34 AM

The lack of public toilets at the burial site of WB Yeats in Sligo is a cause for concern, according to a local councillor.

An estimated 180,000 people visit the resting place of the poet and playwright at Drumcliffe Cemetery every year.

Visitors are forced to use a private toilet owned by an adjoining restaurant for a small fee.

Cllr Donal Gilroy believes the attraction, which he said plays a vital role in the area, urgently needs adequate facilities.

"There is no public toilet," said Cllr Gilroy.

"There is the private toilet belonging to the restaurant, which they have had to reluctantly - to be fair to them - put a charge on visitors using it.

"We as the councillors are going to have to take responsibility for finding the funds to provide this facility.

"But it is something that is urgently needed."

