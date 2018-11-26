Councillor hopes mass brawl in Cork is 'a once-off' incident

A Cork satellite town is in shock after a mass brawl there over the weekend.

Gardaí in Riverstown near Glanmire are investigating the brawl which involved as many as 10 people where it appears a man used a wheel iron and a hammer as weapons.

Officers have confirmed that no arrests have been made and nobody involved needed medical assistance at the time.

A Local Councillor told RedFM News that he hopes the incident was a once-off.

Ger Keohane said: "I spoke to people yesterday morning, they told me what happened. Thankfully, such violence is not a regular occurrence in Glanmire.

"We are pretty confident that the Gardaí have enough information to make arrests, but it is worrying what happened there last Friday night."

Footage was posted to Facebook of the incident in Glanmire near Cork City of the unsavoury scenes in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In the footage, which is just over a minute long, a fight has already broken out on the street and one young male appears to strike another with a hammer as they grapple in the middle of the road.

He is then chased back to a nearby parked car by a group of other people, one of whom appears to hit the car before being struck by another man wielding a wheel iron or similar implement.

That person then appears to be punched and kicked by up to half a dozen people in the seconds that follow, yet manages to get into the car, which is driven then away, turning a corner on the wrong side of the road as others walk on nearby footpath. It swerves through oncoming traffic before disappearing from view.

The audio on the distressing footage captures a woman asking for the gardaí to be called as those involved in the altercation shout at each other, as well as screams from others watching events unfold.

Despite the graphic levels of violence in the clip, it seems no-one involved required medical assistance in the aftermath.

In a statement yesterday, a garda spokesman said: "Gardaí are investigating a public order incident in Riverstown, Glanmire Co Cork on the 24th November 2018 shortly after 1:30am. No arrests have been made and no person involved required medical assistance at the time.

Garda are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510.

- Digital Desk