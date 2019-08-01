News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Councillor hits out at developer for wanting to fence off green space in planned Dublin housing estate

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 11:06 AM

Plans by a property developer to fence off green space in Dublin are facing opposition.

The property developer wants to avoid the 10% open space requirement by paying money to the city council instead.

Jackie Green Construction Limited plans to build more than 150 homes off the Long Mile Road in Walkinstown.

The builder has faced criticism for a plan that would see the green area in the new estate gated off from the public.

It is one of a number of developments in the area with similar plans.

People Before Profit councillor Hazel de Nortúin said gated communities are banned - and new homes must be integrated with their neighbourhoods.

Ms de Nortúin said: "The developer, rather than providing the 10% of the site for public space, he wanted instead to make a contribution to Dublin City council.

"We are being inundated with a large number of developments, we could just probably look at this one site and says that it's fine as it is, but one of the things that comes from community planning is if you are bringing in large-scale developments into an area, you need to knit them with an already-established community."

She added that builders should try to integrate new homes into old neighbourhoods.

She said: "It's not allowed within the Dublin city development plan to have gated communities. I'd like to see any of the developments that do come into the area would provide those facilities and take into account what facilities are in the area."

