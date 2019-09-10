News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Councillor facing significant legal bill following failed High Court bid to halt ethics inquiry

Councillor facing significant legal bill following failed High Court bid to halt ethics inquiry
Cllr Hugh McElvaney in a still from RTÉ Investigates.
By Aodhan O'Faolain and Ray Managh
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 01:31 PM

A county councillor faces a significant legal bill arising out of his failed High Court bid to halt an ethics inquiry into comments he made while being secretly filmed by RTÉ's Primetime Programme.

At the High Court on Tuesday Mr Justice Garrett Sims ruled that Monaghan County Councillor Hugh McElvaney should pay the legal costs of proceedings the politician brought against the Standards in Public Office Commission.

The councillor is the subject of a SiPO investigation into whether he breached ethics when he was one of the subjects of an RTÉ Investigates programme Standard in Public Office, aired in 2015.

In it, an undercover researcher, using the name "Nina Carlson" posed as a representative of a foreign investment firm looking for their support for a fictitious wind farm development.

Cllr McElvaney brought High Court judicial review proceedings claiming that SiPO, which held a preliminary inquiry into the matter, should be stopped from going any further.

In his judgement earlier this month Mr Justice Garrett Simons, who heard the application over the course of two days, said he was satisfied "to dismiss the application in its entirety."

That decision clears the way for the SiPO inquiry, which had been on hold pending the outcome of the High Court case, to proceed.

On Tuesday when the case returned before the court counsel for Cllr McElvaney Breffni Gordon Bl asked the court to use its discretion and make no order in regards as to who should pay the costs.

This was opposed by counsel for SiPO James Doherty SC who argued that the normal rule where costs follow the event, meaning that Cllr McElvaney should pay his client's costs, should be applied.

READ MORE

Two arrested in connection with Cork murder investigation

In his ruling, Mr Justice Simons agreed with Mr Doherty and said that given that the proceedings had been dismissed in their entirety the normal rule in regards to who should pay the costs of the action should apply.

This was not a case where Cllr McElvaney had won a number of points raised in his action, the judge added.

The judge ordered that Cllr McElvaney pay the legal costs of the action, estimated to be a five-figure sum.

SiPO's investigation arose following a complaint made to the commission that the councillor had contravened provisions of the 2001 Local Government and the Code of Conduct for Councillors.

In his action, the former FG, now independent Cllr McElvaney argued that he was entrapped by the RTÉ reporter, who would not be available for cross-examination at the hearing of the investigation and that the inquiry was inadequate.

SiPO had opposed the application.

In a lengthy and detailed ruling Judge said that the absence of the undercover reporter did not prejudice the statutory investigation being conducted by SiPO.

The Judge said what the reporter said to Cllr McElvaney during the interview was not at issue as it was accepted what she had said was fictitious.

What was at issue, the judge added, was the response of the councillor to what was said.

The Judge added that the councillor's objection to RTÉ engaging in an impermissible exercise of entrapment was "premature."

The court was not given any indication if Cllr McElvaney intends to appeal the judgement to the Court of Appeal.

READ MORE

Phil Hogan named as EU's new Trade Commissioner

More on this topic

Alesha MacPhail’s killer has prison sentence reducedAlesha MacPhail’s killer has prison sentence reduced

British Peer loses tenancy battle over Kilkenny Castletown Cox mansion and estateBritish Peer loses tenancy battle over Kilkenny Castletown Cox mansion and estate

Woman rammed boyfriend’s car, produced scissors in rowWoman rammed boyfriend’s car, produced scissors in row

Judge imposes harsher sentences in light of recent MDMA deathsJudge imposes harsher sentences in light of recent MDMA deaths

CourtCourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Brexit Q&A: The backstop vs a Northern Ireland backstopBrexit Q&A: The backstop vs a Northern Ireland backstop

Community groups and tidy towns organisations facing difficult future due to soaring insurance costsCommunity groups and tidy towns organisations facing difficult future due to soaring insurance costs

Micheál Martin launches attack on 'ineffective' Simon HarrisMicheál Martin launches attack on 'ineffective' Simon Harris

No-deal Brexit to see return of duty-free shopping for passengers between Ireland and UK No-deal Brexit to see return of duty-free shopping for passengers between Ireland and UK


Lifestyle

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who is being harassed by an ex and doesn’t know where to turn.Ask a counsellor: ‘A man I dated won’t stop sending me letters – how can I get him to stop?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »