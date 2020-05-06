Councillor defends attending council meeting via Zoom while driving

A Leitrim councillor has defended partaking in a county council meeting via Zoom while driving.

Sinn Fein councillor Brendan Barry was behind the wheel on his way to bringing someone to a hospital appointment in Dublin on Tuesday as the remote council meeting began.

The Drumshanbo man told the council beforehand that he would be listening via Zoom, but would not be regularly engaging in the meeting.

Speaking to Shannonside he explained that the phone was set up as 'hands-free' and he did not believe that he had broken the law:

"It was basically just the same as listening to the radio," he said.

"The chief executive was speaking and giving the report and run-down. I had an earpiece in my ear so I was able to hear it clearly in my ear and hadn't to touch the phone whatsoever.

"When I did participate in the call I was parked safely at the hospital."