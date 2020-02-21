Councillor condemns 'big cash cow' as 19 Dublin hotels each paid more than €1m to accommodate homeless

Nineteen hotels in Dublin each received payments in excess of €1m last year to provide emergency accommodation for the homeless.

One hotel received payments of between €4m and €5m, according to new figures provided by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) which confirmed that the spend on providing temporary and emergency accommodation for the homeless soared by 19% to €170m in 2019.

In the four years of 2016, 2017, 2018 and last year hoteliers have received cumulative payments totalling €203.5m as the number of homeless requiring emergency accommodation soared.

Last year, hotels received payments from the DRHE totalling €56.56m to provide emergency accommodation and this represented an increase of 10.7% on the €51.1m paid out in 2018.

A breakdown of the €170m spend on providing emergency accommodation for the homeless shows that €80.16m was paid to hotels and B&Bs.

The figures show that the amount paid to non-governmental organisations for supported temporary accommodation, including family hubs, totalled €70.26m – an increase of 16% on the €60.62m paid out under that heading in 2018.

The remaining €19.9m of the €170.33m total was paid to ‘other’.

The 19 hotels to receive in excess of €1m last year compared to 15 hotels receiving payments in excess of €1m in 2018.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, the DRHE confirmed that one other hotel operator last year received payments of between €3m and €4m to accommodate the homeless.

A further four hotels received payments ranging between €2m and €3m with an additional 13 hotels receiving payments between €1m and €2m.

Another 21 hotels received payments between €500,000 and €1m.

In total, 70 hotels provided emergency accommodation for the homeless last year.

The sharp increase in payments to emergency accommodation providers came against the background of further increases in the numbers of homeless people in Dublin in 2019.

The numbers of homeless accommodated in hotels and B&Bs increased by 15.6% from 2,282 - made up of 1,488 children and 934 adults - in January 2019 to 2,638 at the end of December 2019 - made up of 1,633 children and 1,005 adults.

Member of Dublin City Council, Councillor Mannix Flynn described the spend as an “absolute disgrace”.

He said that the business of accommodating the homeless is a “big cash cow” for the hotels concerned.

Cllr Flynn said that the homeless being accommodated have had their status reduced to "non-citizens" and "ghost people".

The DRHE declined to name the hotels and B&Bs that have received payment.

A statement from the FOI unit said: “I am satisfied that the financial and commercial interest of the emergency accommodation providers would be negatively impacted by the release of this information."

The FOI unit also said it was satisfied that the release of this information would have a significant adverse impact on the management of the DRHE.

The unit also concluded that the release of such records would breach the confidentiality of providers as being a requirement for their continued supply of emergency accommodation for persons experiencing homelessness in Dublin.