News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Councillor condemns 'big cash cow' as 19 Dublin hotels each paid more than €1m to accommodate homeless

Councillor condemns 'big cash cow' as 19 Dublin hotels each paid more than €1m to accommodate homeless
File image
By Gordon Deegan
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 04:30 PM

Nineteen hotels in Dublin each received payments in excess of €1m last year to provide emergency accommodation for the homeless.

One hotel received payments of between €4m and €5m, according to new figures provided by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) which confirmed that the spend on providing temporary and emergency accommodation for the homeless soared by 19% to €170m in 2019.

In the four years of 2016, 2017, 2018 and last year hoteliers have received cumulative payments totalling €203.5m as the number of homeless requiring emergency accommodation soared.

Last year, hotels received payments from the DRHE totalling €56.56m to provide emergency accommodation and this represented an increase of 10.7% on the €51.1m paid out in 2018.

A breakdown of the €170m spend on providing emergency accommodation for the homeless shows that €80.16m was paid to hotels and B&Bs.

The figures show that the amount paid to non-governmental organisations for supported temporary accommodation, including family hubs, totalled €70.26m – an increase of 16% on the €60.62m paid out under that heading in 2018.

The remaining €19.9m of the €170.33m total was paid to ‘other’.

The 19 hotels to receive in excess of €1m last year compared to 15 hotels receiving payments in excess of €1m in 2018.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, the DRHE confirmed that one other hotel operator last year received payments of between €3m and €4m to accommodate the homeless.

A further four hotels received payments ranging between €2m and €3m with an additional 13 hotels receiving payments between €1m and €2m.

Another 21 hotels received payments between €500,000 and €1m.

In total, 70 hotels provided emergency accommodation for the homeless last year.

The sharp increase in payments to emergency accommodation providers came against the background of further increases in the numbers of homeless people in Dublin in 2019.

File image
File image

The numbers of homeless accommodated in hotels and B&Bs increased by 15.6% from 2,282 - made up of 1,488 children and 934 adults - in January 2019 to 2,638 at the end of December 2019 - made up of 1,633 children and 1,005 adults.

Member of Dublin City Council, Councillor Mannix Flynn described the spend as an “absolute disgrace”.

He said that the business of accommodating the homeless is a “big cash cow” for the hotels concerned.

Cllr Flynn said that the homeless being accommodated have had their status reduced to "non-citizens" and "ghost people".

The DRHE declined to name the hotels and B&Bs that have received payment.

A statement from the FOI unit said: “I am satisfied that the financial and commercial interest of the emergency accommodation providers would be negatively impacted by the release of this information."

The FOI unit also said it was satisfied that the release of this information would have a significant adverse impact on the management of the DRHE.

The unit also concluded that the release of such records would breach the confidentiality of providers as being a requirement for their continued supply of emergency accommodation for persons experiencing homelessness in Dublin.

READ MORE

'Overhaul' of system called for after homeless man found dead in Phoenix Park

More on this topic

'Sister Stan saved my life': Focus Ireland founder to feature in documentary 'Sister Stan saved my life': Focus Ireland founder to feature in documentary

Repak and Panda raise €20k for Focus Ireland in plastic recycling initiativeRepak and Panda raise €20k for Focus Ireland in plastic recycling initiative

'Nothing is adding up' - Charity asks for clarification on December's drop in homelessness numbers'Nothing is adding up' - Charity asks for clarification on December's drop in homelessness numbers

No injuries reported in fire at makeshift campsite near M50No injuries reported in fire at makeshift campsite near M50


homelessDRHEDublin Regional Homeless ExecutivehotelsTOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Courts Service gets orders for information to identify people who posted about elderly woman onlineCourts Service gets orders for information to identify people who posted about elderly woman online

Teen only learned of sexual assault on her from Facebook videoTeen only learned of sexual assault on her from Facebook video

New NI Secretary of State meets Simon Coveney in BelfastNew NI Secretary of State meets Simon Coveney in Belfast

Cavan syndicate of 295 members claim over €250k EuroMillions prizeCavan syndicate of 295 members claim over €250k EuroMillions prize


Lifestyle

Veterinary medicine is a demanding career, leading to mental health problems for some vets.Elephant in the clinic: Helpline offers support to vets with mental health difficulties

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

Laura Harding goes on location to see where the new adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma was shotBehind the Scenes: Getting the inside story on the movie Emma

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »