Councillor calls for planned Dublin homecoming to be abandoned after ticketing 'fiasco'

Fans of the men’s and women’s historic All-Ireland Senior Football winning teams have been left outraged over a ticketed homecoming event after tickets sold out within minutes.

The free tickets went on sale online at 7am today on eventbrite.ie.

The 15,000 tickets were sold out within minutes leaving thousands of people disappointed at not being able to attend the event being held in Merrion Square close to Government Buildings this coming Sunday at 1.30pm.

The men claimed a historic five-in-a-row while the ladies made it three-in-a-row earlier this month.

The homecoming celebrations are normally held in Smithfield in the north inner city.

Former Dublin Lord Mayor and Independent Councillor Christy Burke has called on the current Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe to review the location for the staging of the homecoming.

In a statement released this afternoon, Dublin City Council said that the full allocation of free tickets for the event were gone within an hour of going live on Eventbrite.

It said that remaining tickets have been allocated to the Dublin County Board and the Dublin Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

Dublin GAA clubs will send out information on how to apply for these tickets later today.

Fans are urged to contact their local club to get tickets for the Homecoming.

Dublin City Council added that the event was moved from its traditional location at Smithfield to Merrion Square as it has over twice the capacity.

The decision to ticket the event was based on health and safety advice.

Cllr Burke that the homecoming is "an absolute mess and a fiasco".

"The Homecoming in Merrion Square should be abandoned and placed somewhere else," he said.

"In the year that there have been so many historic wins for our teams how could they only allow 15,000 tickets.

“They are disappointing so many real supporters who travel the length and breath of the country in hail, rain and snow.

Michael Darragh Macauley and Bernard Brogan pictured at last year's homecoming event in Smithfield

"It is also an insult to the players and the hard working background staff. Everyone deserves better.

“I’ve had hundreds of emails and phonically since 7.10am with people giving out and calling for the players to be brought on open top buses through the city given that history was made this year.

"It’s an absolute disgrace that numbers are limited and that it’s being held in a location that will find it difficult to cope with numbers.

“This really does need to be re-thought out. All Dubs fans, I want you all to know that I’m calling on the Lord Mayor to review the location for the homecoming of both the men and women’s Dublin teams.

"I have had genuine supporters who could not get tickets for the gig on to me this morning very upset.

“To the genuine fans I am sorry you did not get tickets. Maybe councillors who don’t attend Dublin games might consider passing tickets to the genuine supporters.”

Hundreds of football supporters took to social media to complain venting their anger on Cllr Burke’s Facebook page.

One disappointed fan said: “Only 15,000 tickets available for the Dublin home coming and gone before they even went on sale. Eighty thousand people at the Dublin sold out game - five in a row.





“Dublin make history and they put a homecoming on a ticket event only?”

Another supporter added: “ Ridiculous that this historical time for our county is a ticked event. Every year I bring my little one to the homecoming and to the screening of the final the years it was showed. Why is this the only year it’s ticketed?

“So a family event is being held and now families can’t go in to attend - seems about right. Smithfield was never a ticket event why is this?

“I understand issuing tickets for crowd control but to have a limit on them is a joke. Well done to all who organised. Only in Ireland would you get this carry on.

Can’t do anything right this should be held in the Phoenix Park somewhere to facilitate everyone. Have bands, stalls, entertainment a proper family day for everyone to come and celebrate with the Dublin teams.

“It’s a living disgrace all weather supports season ticket holders genuine supporters who travel the length and breathe of the country left without tickets.”

The homecoming will feature live performances from Keywest and Eoin Thomas and The Rising Sons, followed by interviews with former Dublin football stars hosted by RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey.

A specially commissioned video of Dublin wins from 1891 to 2018 will be shown, along with highlights from both the ladies and the men’s matches and live on stage appearances from the victorious, all-conquering Dublin teams and staff.

Merrion Square South and East, Fitzwilliam Street Lower and Mount Street Upper will be closed to traffic from 6pm on Saturday, September 28 and there is no parking at the event.

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk