News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Councillor blasts 'fake news' as City Hall confirms cobbles unearthed during Cork roadworks will be reused

Councillor blasts 'fake news' as City Hall confirms cobbles unearthed during Cork roadworks will be reused
The Mary Elmes Bridge after it was installed in May. The bridge links St Patrick’s Quay to Merchant’s Quay in Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, July 15, 2019 - 04:37 PM

Heritage campaigners in Cork have been accused of spreading "fake news" after confirmation that historic cobblestones unearthed during roadworks are being salvaged and stored for reuse.

Officials dismissed claims from the Save Cork City group that the cobbles found under tarmac on St Patrick’s Quay have been “consigned for landfill”.

The council was responding to queries from this newspaper following an early morning tweet from the Save Cork City Twitter account.

The group, which is leading opposition to the Office of Public Works’ controversial flood defence plans for the city, and the separate realm upgrade at Morrisson’s Island, which will include integrated flood defences, and which is being delivered by Cork City Council, posted a Tweet at 3.25am on Saturday featuring photos of roadworks on St Patrick's Quay which are being undertaken by a contractor on behalf of Irish Water.

One photo of a trench showed a layer of cobblestones just a few inches under the tarmac, and included the text: “Digging continues and cobbles consigned to landfill. We need to start repairing Cork and not destroying our city with alien materials".

It prompted an online discussion which continued on local radio today.

But the council said the cobbles are being removed, that the material is reusable and that it has been bagged and taken for storage at a council depot.

“They are reusable and will be used by roads maintenance elsewhere in the city,” a spokesperson said.

FF Cllr Terry Shannon described the tweet as "fake news" and urged the heritage group to exercise caution in its public commentary.

"This kind of stuff calls into question some of the other assertions they've made," he said.

He pointed out that the city council, at great expense, exposed and integrated historic cobbles and tramlines into its multi-million revamp of Blackrock Village, and also reused cobbles in the Beasley St revamp.

"We have always tried to protect and reuse this material when appropriate," he said.

READ MORE

'It’s just what you do' - Cork Lord Mayor helps passenger during mid-air medical emergency

More on this topic

'It’s just what you do' - Cork Lord Mayor helps passenger during mid-air medical emergency'It’s just what you do' - Cork Lord Mayor helps passenger during mid-air medical emergency

Cork mum praises 'miracle' son who survived hit-and-runCork mum praises 'miracle' son who survived hit-and-run

Derelict properties: €30m worth of property on Cork City’s derelict sites registerDerelict properties: €30m worth of property on Cork City’s derelict sites register

Motorcyclist, 40s, killed following fatal collision in CorkMotorcyclist, 40s, killed following fatal collision in Cork

CorkSt Patrick's QuayTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Children 'need their dad back' says wife of Cork man facing deportation from US Children 'need their dad back' says wife of Cork man facing deportation from US

New study to give voice to 'hidden group' affected by child sexual abuseNew study to give voice to 'hidden group' affected by child sexual abuse

Katherine Zappone to discuss importance of children's rights at UN forumKatherine Zappone to discuss importance of children's rights at UN forum

Concern that 100 permanent consultant psychiatric jobs remain unfilledConcern that 100 permanent consultant psychiatric jobs remain unfilled


Lifestyle

2FM DJ Ciara King in conversation with Hilary Fennell.How Ciara King made the adjustment from late night radio to weekend mornings

Newsflash: Crunches aren’t the best exercises for starting work on your six-pack. Liz Connor sources top tips for getting a toned tum for summer.5 ways to get better abs – according to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s personal trainer Cecilia Harris

Ella Walker speaks to chefs about the working environments they’ve experienced, and why traditional kitchen behaviours are now thoroughly outdated.We talk to real chefs about ‘shouty’ kitchen culture – and how it’s got to change

Picky eaters could be a thing of the past with this hack.Food writer Jack Monroe has the most genius way of getting her son to eat (almost) everything

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »