NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Councillor accuses Republican Party of racist 'St Paddy's Day message'

Beto O'Rourke
Monday, March 18, 2019 - 05:27 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A Dublin councillor has taken aim at Donald Trump's Republican Party over an attack on Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke.

The party's official Twitter account yesterday posted an image mocking O'Rourke for a 1998 arrest for drunk driving.

His mugshot was doctored to add a leprechaun hat, and was posted with a message reading: "On this St Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke."

Dublin Fianna Fáil councillor Paul McAuliffe says the post is racist and should be removed.

"The drunken Irish is an outdated stereotype in the United States. To try to demonise your political opponent by using his Irishness is absolutely absurd and it's racist," he said.

More on this topic

Rescues and evacuations as floodwaters breach levees in US Midwest

US police move bears which had set up home in the middle of a road

Goat elected mayor of US town soils carpet at swearing-in ceremony

J1 students warned against websites overcharging for visas

More in this Section

Shivs and Shanks: Exhibition of improvised weapons goes on display on Spike Island

Prisons seek to ease fears over backlog of sex offenders for treatment programme

Cystic fibrosis patients call for new hospital facilities

Update: Body found in search for missing Ruth Maguire in Carlingford


Lifestyle

Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo’s ‘life-changing’ method of tidying up

Cookbook review: The Flexible Pescatarian by Jo Pratt

How to make your garden a plastic-free zone

4 things you need to know about matcha, the form of green tea that’s getting a lot of buzz

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »