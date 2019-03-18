Councillor accuses Republican Party of racist 'St Paddy's Day message'

A Dublin councillor has taken aim at Donald Trump's Republican Party over an attack on Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke.

The party's official Twitter account yesterday posted an image mocking O'Rourke for a 1998 arrest for drunk driving.

His mugshot was doctored to add a leprechaun hat, and was posted with a message reading: "On this St Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke."

On this St. Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke. pic.twitter.com/JRjMEXhZRY — GOP (@GOP) March 17, 2019

Dublin Fianna Fáil councillor Paul McAuliffe says the post is racist and should be removed.

"The drunken Irish is an outdated stereotype in the United States. To try to demonise your political opponent by using his Irishness is absolutely absurd and it's racist," he said.