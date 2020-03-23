Council urges ratepayers and renters to make contact if struggling

The chief executive of Cork County Council has urged ratepayers and those renting local authority houses to immediately contact the council if they are experiencing hardship due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tim Lucey told a council meeting that while there is no current legal basis to allow a rate concession or waiver, his officials will do their best to help ease the burden on businesses who have either had to close or scale back their activities.

“Any commercial ratepayers that have had to temporarily close or significantly curtail operations during the Covid-19 response period should contact Cork County Council immediately in relation to any rates payments falling due in the period to the end of May. Ratepayers experiencing difficulties are strongly encouraged to contact their area collector (contact details are on the 2020 rate bill) or the collection office (021-4285252) to discuss options and arrangements,” Mr Lucey said.

Ratepayers that can continue to pay their outstanding local authority rates should continue to do so in the normal way. I trust you will appreciate that Cork County Council has a long-established, solid relationship with our ratepayers, and this is a matter that we will be working to preserve at this difficult time.

“The key message to any concerned businesses or individuals is to engage early with the relevant section and Cork County Council will continue our history of engagement on a case by case basis to provide assistance and guidance to all our tenants, borrowers and ratepayers,” Mr Lucey said.

He added that all council tenants seeking a rent reduction due to loss of earnings or employment because of the pandemic should scan/post confirmation of reduced income from either their employer or the Dept of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to the following:

HAP/RAS tenants can email same to hap@corkcoco.ie while Cork County Council tenants can email same to rentassessment@corkcoco.ie

The postal address is: HAP/RAS - Housing Section, Floor 4, Cork County Council, Carrigrohane Road, Cork, Ireland Eircode: T12 R2N Cork County Council tenants - Rent Assessment Unit, Cork County Council Offices, Kent St., Clonakilty, Co. Cork. P85 X375.

Mr Lucey said the council is in regular contact with the Department of Housing with regard to borrowers seeking a reduction/freeze on mortgage repayments due to loss of income and had been advised that a directive from the Department is imminent.