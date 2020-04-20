News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Council to develop digital hubs for remote working

Council to develop digital hubs for remote working
The Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen, Co Cork. The county council is now hoping to fast-track the introduction of 22 hotdesk-type centres in the county.
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Monday, April 20, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Ambitious plans drawn up by Cork County Council will make it easier for people to work remotely from their communities. The move may reverse rural decline.

With many people having to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, the local authority is taking steps to bolster remote working. It will also have the knock-on effect of reducing carbon emissions.

Sharon Corcoran, head of the council’s Economic Development Directorate, said the council has appointed a rural digital hub innovation officer to aid community groups to fast-track the introduction of 22 hotdesk-type centres in the county.

Ms Corcoran said the officer will also focus on the bigger picture which will “include developing a business case to access funding to build a number of digital innovation hubs around the county.”

Ms Corcoran said the council has also appointed specialist consultants Abodoo to draw up a countywide list of skills of people who might be willing and able to work in their communities, rather than travelling long distances to work.

It is hoped the result of Abodoo’s online survey will provide the council with clusters of people willing to work in their communities and they would be facilitated in doing this by the council creating a number of ‘digital hubs.’

“This would enable people to travel maybe 10 miles [16km] to a hub rather than the 50 mile commute that they currently take to their place of work. This outbreak has probably fast-tracked the whole idea of people working more remotely,” she said.

In the meantime it’s hoped the officer will help many of the 22 community groups to set up their own hot-desking centres.

“This is about sustainable working into the future. It will help regenerate rural areas and cut down on our carbon footprint,” Ms Corcoran said.

Tom O’Mara, UCC’s head of digital education, who has helped more than 26,000 students and staff do their work online, praised the council’s plan to create digital hubs.

“They are a great idea, especially if they are run properly like the Ludgate Hub [Skibbereen]. I think that the National Broadband Plan is a complete farce. Covid-19 could be an opportunity for the Government to say these are now extraordinary circumstances and cancel that contract. We would be far better off with hubs in towns,” Mr O’Mara said.

READ MORE

Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Cork nursing home piloting new tech to monitor staff temperatures

More on this topic

Can remote working rejuvenate rural Ireland?

Ireland's hill sheep contribute far more than tourist photo opportunitiesIreland's hill sheep contribute far more than tourist photo opportunities

Family bakery closure cuts deep in Kerry townFamily bakery closure cuts deep in Kerry town

Country living: 15.1km from a 24-hour Garda station in KerryCountry living: 15.1km from a 24-hour Garda station in Kerry


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Rural Ireland

More in this Section

Two charged with 'crime spree', including robbing Cork pensioner of €2,700 while posing as gardaíTwo charged with 'crime spree', including robbing Cork pensioner of €2,700 while posing as gardaí

Covid-19 cases slow down significantly but focus shifts to nursing homesCovid-19 cases slow down significantly but focus shifts to nursing homes

Man charged after Dublin shop is robbed at knife pointMan charged after Dublin shop is robbed at knife point

Covid-19 deaths rise above 600 as cases surpass 15,200Covid-19 deaths rise above 600 as cases surpass 15,200


Lifestyle

With another series of The Customer Is Always Right waiting in the wings, host Lucy Alexander hopes the daytime show will encourage more budding entrepreneurs to drive their products forward. Gemma Dunn finds out more.Five minutes with ... Lucy Alexander

When theatre and film-maker Mary Moynihan got Covid-19, she expected she’d be over it in two weeks. She tells Helen O’Callaghan about the setbacks she encountered, how it’s changed her perspective and how her arts background is helping her bounce backCovid-19: Film-maker Mary Moynihan on being struck down by the virus

The current pandemic of the novel virus, Covid-19, has certainly created a lot of stressful, emotional and unique experiences for most of us.Appliance of Science: Pandemic dreaming

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll makes five picks from the upcoming week's cultural and media offerings.Five things for the week ahead

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »