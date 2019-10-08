News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Council to crack down on short-term lets which flout laws in Dublin

Council to crack down on short-term lets which flout laws in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 06:49 AM

Dublin City Council is to clamp down on people with short-term lets who are ignoring new regulations.

The local authority is bringing in more staff to police the changes.

As part of new regulations, year-round, short-term lets in rent pressure zones are banned, planning permission is needed for properties being rented on a short-term basis for more than 90 days, while exemptions are required for those renting for less than that.

According to the Irish Times, the city council has relied on complaints from members of the public up to now, with 109 so far.

However, the local authority expects to have 12 extra staff by the end of next month allowing it to actively crack down on those flouting the rules.

Anyone who does not comply could face criminal sanctions if they are convicted.

While there are calls for the likes of Airbnb to be forced to check those advertising on their sites are compliant.

READ MORE

'Minimal' changes to income tax expected in 'Brexit' Budget

More on this topic

Housing charity claims rent pressure zone rules 'continue to be flouted'Housing charity claims rent pressure zone rules 'continue to be flouted'

Macroom and Carlow latest areas to become rent pressure zonesMacroom and Carlow latest areas to become rent pressure zones

Mother of two who felt sexually harassed by estate agent feared homelessnessMother of two who felt sexually harassed by estate agent feared homelessness

Landlord asked tenant for sex in lieu of rent, Dáil hears Landlord asked tenant for sex in lieu of rent, Dáil hears


renthousingDublinTOPIC: Rent crisis

More in this Section

Girls tended to outperform boys in Junior Cert examsGirls tended to outperform boys in Junior Cert exams

Former British spy in Sinn Féin fears prosecutions may derail North's politicsFormer British spy in Sinn Féin fears prosecutions may derail North's politics

Health Minister warns against ‘scam’ autism treatmentHealth Minister warns against ‘scam’ autism treatment

‘No chocolates, some smarties’ in €1bn Donohoe budget plan‘No chocolates, some smarties’ in €1bn Donohoe budget plan


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps points the way to collecting Poole, a UK pottery that broke the mould in the 1960s and 1970s.Vintage View: Check out the pottery that broke the mould

Childhood sweethearts Michaela Murphy and Trevor Keating were well placed to enjoy a stylish wedding celebration considering the bride is an interior design architect.Wedding of the Week: Childhood sweethearts tie the knot

It’s always good to get out of your online content bubble — and this weekend’s Cork Podcast Festival has plenty of shows worth exploring for something a little different.Podcast Corner: Sex-mad snobs, animal antics and the It Galz

Cork artist Natasha Bourke went on site to film the demolition of the old Fás building, writes Ellie O’ByrneRubble, rubble, toil and trouble: Cork artist Natasha Bourke on the demolition of the old FÁS building

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »