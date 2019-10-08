Council to crack down on short-term lets which flout laws in Dublin

Dublin City Council is to clamp down on people with short-term lets who are ignoring new regulations.

The local authority is bringing in more staff to police the changes.

As part of new regulations, year-round, short-term lets in rent pressure zones are banned, planning permission is needed for properties being rented on a short-term basis for more than 90 days, while exemptions are required for those renting for less than that.

According to the Irish Times, the city council has relied on complaints from members of the public up to now, with 109 so far.

However, the local authority expects to have 12 extra staff by the end of next month allowing it to actively crack down on those flouting the rules.

Anyone who does not comply could face criminal sanctions if they are convicted.

While there are calls for the likes of Airbnb to be forced to check those advertising on their sites are compliant.