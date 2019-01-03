Council to close homeless centre for women after locals complain

Dublin's only dedicated homeless service for women will close this year after complaints from local residents.

The 40-bed Abigail Women's Centre in Finglas caters for alcoholic homeless people and is a centre for recently released prisoners.

The Times Ireland reports that locals have complained about antisocial behaviour, noise at night and the increase in the number of residents.

Dublin city council has said the site will close as soon as it finds a suitable place to relocate the women.

The council intends to use the land to develop up to 300 new residential units for social and affordable housing.