Council sets up phone service for elderly and vulnerable to get food and medicine

A community support helpline for at-risk members of the public is being set up in Dublin to operate during the Covid-19 crisis.

It will allow the elderly or vulnerable people to access deliveries of groceries, medicine, fuels and advice.

The confidential phone number is 01 222 8555. The lines are open from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, said: “This is about providing a targeted, integrated and co-ordinated approach to the delivery of much needed services to our more vulnerable citizens.

“Life has changed for so many people in the past few weeks and we are there to help with that change.

Staff in Dublin City Council whose day jobs have also changed due to this crisis will be a key resource in the management and operation of this community support programme.”

An information leaflet including the new phone number and other information will be distributed around the city over the coming days.

