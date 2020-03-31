Council sets up phone service for elderly and vulnerable to get food and medicine

A community support helpline for at-risk members of the public is being set up in Dublin to operate during the Covid-19 crisis.
It will allow the elderly or vulnerable people to access deliveries of groceries, medicine, fuels and advice.
The confidential phone number is 01 222 8555. The lines are open from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week.
The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, said: “This is about providing a targeted, integrated and co-ordinated approach to the delivery of much needed services to our more vulnerable citizens.
“Life has changed for so many people in the past few weeks and we are there to help with that change.
Staff in Dublin City Council whose day jobs have also changed due to this crisis will be a key resource in the management and operation of this community support programme.”
An information leaflet including the new phone number and other information will be distributed around the city over the coming days.
Useful information
- The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
- Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
- GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
- ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024