Council seeks more time as court hears no application to cease works made against family hub

No cessation of works application has been made as part of a legal challenge to the development of a family hub for the homeless off Aungier Street in Dublin, the High Court has heard.

Dublin City Council has consequently sought some extra time to respond to the challenge which has been brought by Councillor Mannix Flynn.

The challenge is over the council's plan, in partnership with the Peter McVerry Trust, to convert a former tourist hostel at Avalon House, Whitefriar Street, into a hub for 25 individual family units.

The council's original plan was for an emergency hostel for single people but that was dropped following local opposition and replaced with a family hub proposal.

Cllr Flynn says the council, among other things, failed to follow legal requirements in proceeding with the plan or to comply with planning legislation. It was done without any form of oversight, planning control or notification to interested parties, he says.

Earlier this month, Cllr Flynn was given leave to bring the challenge and the case was returned to today.

Counsel for Cllr Flynn said the council had sought four weeks within which to file its reply, but his side believed it should be only two weeks. It was also not known whether works were continuing on the development, counsel said.

Counsel for the city council asked for four weeks given the complicated and hybrid nature of the challenge which involves seeking to quash four separate decisions, but for which no evidence of such purported decisions had been provided.

There had also been no application for cessation of works, counsel said. The city council was treating the matter with urgency and four weeks was a reasonable timeframe, he said.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan said that given the St Patrick's Day bank holiday would intervene, he would adjourn it for four weeks.