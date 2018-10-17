Home»Breaking News»ireland

'It chewed through the fridge': Council says they are working to solve Dublin rat problem

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 01:30 PM

Dublin City Council says it is working together with the HSE to solve the rat problem in parts of Dublin.

Residents in Pearse House staged a sit-in at the Council headquarters last week calling for a solution.

Residents of Pearse House following a sit-down protest at Dublin City Council last week. Pic: Gareth Chaney Collins

The council says a long spell of warm weather, increased building works and more fast food outlets are contributing to the problem.

Pearse House Resident Courtney Kelly describes what they have had to deal with.

"The size of them, they are eating through half the people's doors," said Ms Kelly.

READ MORE: Plans for College Green pedestrian plaza rejected

"There is a girl in one of the flats and they chewed right through her fridge."

She said that the rats came in through a pipe and the Council sent someone who just covered the pipe with plastic.

"It's the bins really, they barely have lids on them. They actually only got lids recently.

"You see seagulls ripping bags apart and the dirt is coming out."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

DublinRat

More in this Section

Plans for College Green pedestrian plaza rejected

Roma supporter awaits fate over Liverpool fan Sean Cox's 'catastrophic injuries'

Charlie Flanagan apologises to Maurice McCabe on behalf of State

Gardaí arrest woman in connection with fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis


Breaking Stories

Cork Film Festival launches 2018 programme of 250 films

How to make Prue Leith’s ‘almost Thai’ fish cakes

Could this be the most spiritual retreat in Vietnam?

What’s it like to stay in Richard Branson’s favourite Balearic retreat?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »