Council re-opens Dublin beaches after water is given all-clear

Following the re-opening of Seapoint and the Forty Foot yesterday, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council have given Sandycove Beach the all-clear today.

File photo of Sandycove beach.

Results received this lunchtime for the beach have shown that the water quality has returned to clean and normal.

Following consultation with the HSE, all temporary bathing prohibition notices have been removed and the areas are now safe to swim.

A summer-long swimming ban remains in place at Merrion and Sandymount strands over ongoing cleanliness concerns.

The council has said that all designated and non-designated bathing areas along the coastline in their jurisdiction have been tested and proved clear and safe to swim in.

Swimming bans had been in place at the beaches due to wastewater overflow after recent heavy rains.

Samples taken at Sandycove three days ago had shown it was not raw sewage but a micro-alga called Noctiluca scintillans which had turned the water orange.