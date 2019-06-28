News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Council re-opens Dublin beaches after water is given all-clear

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 03:37 PM

Following the re-opening of Seapoint and the Forty Foot yesterday, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council have given Sandycove Beach the all-clear today.

File photo of Sandycove beach.
File photo of Sandycove beach.

Results received this lunchtime for the beach have shown that the water quality has returned to clean and normal.

Following consultation with the HSE, all temporary bathing prohibition notices have been removed and the areas are now safe to swim.

A summer-long swimming ban remains in place at Merrion and Sandymount strands over ongoing cleanliness concerns.

The council has said that all designated and non-designated bathing areas along the coastline in their jurisdiction have been tested and proved clear and safe to swim in.

Swimming bans had been in place at the beaches due to wastewater overflow after recent heavy rains.

Samples taken at Sandycove three days ago had shown it was not raw sewage but a micro-alga called Noctiluca scintillans which had turned the water orange.

READ MORE

Murphy: Tourism economy shouldn't be put above needs of people in emergency accommodation

More on this topic

Bank of Ireland sells UK credit card business for €590m

London Bridge attack victim’s girlfriend slams failings of authorities

Richer people live longer lives, CSO stats show

Registered charities increased by 1,321 last year

water qualityDublinbeachSandycoveSepointForty Foot

More in this Section

Construction workers protest against 'bogus' self-employment

Man attacked in Cork as family mourns death of young mum

Man due in court in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing

910 children taken into care in 2017, data reveals


Lifestyle

Teen slang translated: The new words every parent should understand

More than half of children have ‘fear of failure’ – 10 ways to help them beat it

Gardening: How lemon grass can add zest to life

50 free days out to enjoy with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »