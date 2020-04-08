Council issues tips for elderly on exercise while they cocoon during Covid-19

Dublin City Council has developed exercise guidelines for older people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The advice is available in a booklet which will be distributed to older people in the city through the council's Staff and Volunteer Network and it is also available online.

The guidelines recommend that older adults should aim to be active for 30 minutes a day doing moderate intensity activity for five days a week.

Dublin City Sport and Wellbeing Partnership have had to suspend all Adult Community Exercise classes and hope that the guidelines will enable older people to keep active and healthy in their own homes.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, said: “It is important that everyone continues to keep active and healthy during the Covid -19 pandemic and I welcome these exercise guidelines as they will allow older people to stay active and healthy in the safety of their own homes.”

Shauna McIntyre, General Manager of the Dublin City Sport & Wellbeing Partnership, said: “We are delighted to produce the Stay Home, Stay Active, Stay Healthy booklet for our older citizens in collaboration with Dublin City Council and Age Friendly Dublin.

"Exercise is really important as it not only keeps your body strong and healthy, but also your mind, especially during difficult times like these. We hope people will find it useful and will enjoy doing the exercises at home.”

