Council issues tips for elderly on exercise while they cocoon during Covid-19

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 02:29 PM

Dublin City Council has developed exercise guidelines for older people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The advice is available in a booklet which will be distributed to older people in the city through the council's Staff and Volunteer Network and it is also available online.

The guidelines recommend that older adults should aim to be active for 30 minutes a day doing moderate intensity activity for five days a week.

Dublin City Sport and Wellbeing Partnership have had to suspend all Adult Community Exercise classes and hope that the guidelines will enable older people to keep active and healthy in their own homes.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, said: “It is important that everyone continues to keep active and healthy during the Covid -19 pandemic and I welcome these exercise guidelines as they will allow older people to stay active and healthy in the safety of their own homes.”

Shauna McIntyre, General Manager of the Dublin City Sport & Wellbeing Partnership, said: “We are delighted to produce the Stay Home, Stay Active, Stay Healthy booklet for our older citizens in collaboration with Dublin City Council and Age Friendly Dublin.

"Exercise is really important as it not only keeps your body strong and healthy, but also your mind, especially during difficult times like these. We hope people will find it useful and will enjoy doing the exercises at home.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

