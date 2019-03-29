NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Council drops plans for Traveller housing 30 years after site selection

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 07:05 AM

Plans for Traveller housing at Mount Anville Road in Mount Merrion in Dublin have been dropped.

The decision by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council comes more than 30 years after the site was first selected.

The council-owned site close to Mount Anville School was first proposed for a Traveller halting site in 1985.

However, it has remained vacant after local opposition.

The Irish Times reports that the site was recently earmarked for homes for five families.

However, it has now been removed from consideration in the council’s Draft Traveller Accommodation Programme.

The land was last year valued at €15m if the designation for Traveller housing was removed.

More on this topic

Traveller children hiding accent in school to avoid bullying, committee hears

Vandals attack home set to house Traveller family

Traveller’s Guide: Finding your tribe from Siberia to the Amazon

Watch: Peter Casey comes face-to-face with Travellers in Dublin

KEYWORDS

Travellershousing

More in this Section

Three arrested in Dublin for conspiracy to murder

Rebuilding Ireland scheme is not fit for purpose, declares former Minister

National Broadband Plan official set to be grilled by PAC

Two men remain in custody after west Dublin murder


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with 130 grand a year for doing nathin?

Why we all suffer burnout and tips on how to overcome it

When nature meets cutting edge technology

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »