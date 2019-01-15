Council chief defends social housing commitment amid protest over land sale

The head of housing in Cork City Council has defended the rate of social housing construction and said private development must be part of the solution to the housing crisis.

Brian Geaney was speaking after the Workers’ Party organised a protest outside City Hall against moves to sell a council-owned landbank for private development.

Cllr Ted Tynan said the 4.7-acre site on the Model Farm Road, earmarked for sale, should be retained in public ownership and used for the construction of 100% public, mixed-income housing.

“There is a real need to challenge the state and local authority’s housing policy,” he said. “As far as the state and City Hall management is concerned, local authority and state-built housing is a dirty word and something which they want nothing to do with, yet all and every initiative they have come up with, inevitably based on a reliance on private developers, have failed.”

However, Mr Geaney said work on 16 social housing building sites is underway, and that more are in the pipeline and that private housing development must be part of the solution.

“Unfortunately, supply just isn’t keeping pace with demand,” he said.

The site which prompted last night’s protest is within the jurisdiction of the county council, but has been in city council ownership for over a decade. It was offered for sale last year around the same time the council also offered the derelict Inchigaggin House for sale. The disposal of the house was agreed by councillors just before Christmas and an offer of over €500,000 was made for the landbank, but councillors deferred a decision on its disposal in what was viewed as a strategic move pending the extension of the city boundary in May.

Among the speakers at the protest was a man who said he had to couch-surf for almost a year after he and nine housemates were evicted from a house which had been taken over by a vulture fund. Eoin McCarthy said he is now one of several people who, under the banner of the Connolly Youth Movement, have taken over a city property, which had lain vacant for nine years.

Later, during the council debate on housing issues, SF Cllr Thomas Gould pointed to figures which show there are just under 4,000 people on the city’s housing list and that 73 families were in emergency accommodation in November, down from a peak of 78 in October.

FF Cllr Tim Brosnan said government TDs are only “mickin around” on the housing issue.

“There should be a constitutional right to shelter,” he said, but FG Cllr John Buttimer said the council is working with the department of housing to progress several schemes, with building underway on schemes at Blackrock, High St, Tramore Road, White St, Blarney St, Farranferris and Blackpool to deliver 116 units, and on three other schemes to deliver 51 units.

Building work on a 65-unit scheme at Deanrock, on a 52-unit scheme in Knocknacullen and a 25-apartment scheme at Millerd St is underway and acquisition terms have also been agreed for the purchase of 63 units.

Mr Geaney said the city is getting to grips with the issue, but he said housing can’t be produced overnight.

He said more social housing projects are in the pipeline, with a project to deliver 82 units in Blackpool due to come before council soon.