Council approves social and affordable housing

Contentious plans for a social housing estate on Cork’s northside have been approved after officials agreed to an even mix of social and affordable homes.

It was one of three council housing projects approved on Monday which, combined, will deliver more than 100 local authority housing units in the coming months, including a downsizing scheme for older people.

The most controversial, a 54-unit scheme earmarked for a site on Middle Glanmire Rd, Montenotte, faced intense local opposition over initial Part 8 proposals to build social homes only.

A total of 196 submissions were made during the public consultation process, with many submissions criticising the construction of social housing in an area which residents said already had enough social housing provision.

It was also suggested in some submissions there is a demand for private housing in the area and this was not being met by the project.

While housing officials said there was no evidence to support those suggestions, they amended the scheme in recent weeks and brought a final report for consideration by city councillors at Monday’s council meeting.

They said they now plan to deliver a 50:50 split between social and affordable homes on the site and the council’s intends to make a maximum of 50% of the new homes available for private purchase under an affordable housing scheme. Councillors voted 26-1 to approve the report, granting planning for the scheme.

They also approved Part 8 projects on two other sites, one in Blackpool and one in Ballyphehane.

A total of 37 apartments will now be delivered in one four-storey building to be built on a triangular 0.128 hectare site on Watercourse Rd, with frontage along Corkeran’s Quay. An old office building and shed on the site will be demolished to pave the way for 18 one-bed apartments, 17 two-bed apartments, and two three-bed apartments.

The third scheme approved will see the construction of 11 residential units in a three-storey apartment building on a derelict site on Pouladuff Rd.