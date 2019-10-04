News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Could this be the end of Dublin's Moore Street markets?

Could this be the end of Dublin's Moore Street markets?
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 08:43 AM

A document signed by 17 traders on Dublin's Moore Street has been sent to Dublin City Council, saying they are willing to shut up shop.

The market has been operating in Dublin city for 200 years.

A recent Government report showed a lack of toilets, crime and anti-social behaviour was leading to the market's decline.

In August, the Corportation Fruit Market closed in Smithfield.

The Irish Times reported that council chiefs said traders at Moore Street have one year leases- similar to renting a property.

Independent TD Maureen O'Sullivan said traders are looking to meet with the council to determine the future of the market.


TOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Human rights group 'challenging authoritarian and unjust governments'Human rights group 'challenging authoritarian and unjust governments'

Jail after man tried to take own life in front of ex and her friendJail after man tried to take own life in front of ex and her friend

Griffin: Tourism needs budget boost to counter Brexit threatGriffin: Tourism needs budget boost to counter Brexit threat

Greens urge decade of green policies ahead of possible kingmaker roleGreens urge decade of green policies ahead of possible kingmaker role


Lifestyle

From gleaming metals and rich opulence, to unfussy, functional pieces, the dawn of a new decade has something for everyone, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 of the hottest homeware and interior design trends for 2020

Every parent knows that discipline is one of the hardest parts of parenting. We want our children to grow up knowing right from wrong, but it can often be hard to know the best way to teach children to behave.Experts explain how to discipline kids without physical punishment

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: The old doll do get fierce frisky when I Skype her pretending to be Alf from Home and Away

Ireland’s rock-star puppet is on a nationwide tour. Bosco talks with Donal O’Keeffe about environmentalism, Brexit and Michael DBack in the box: Why Bosco is Ireland’s favourite five-year-old

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »