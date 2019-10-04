Could this be the end of Dublin's Moore Street markets?

A document signed by 17 traders on Dublin's Moore Street has been sent to Dublin City Council, saying they are willing to shut up shop.

The market has been operating in Dublin city for 200 years.

A recent Government report showed a lack of toilets, crime and anti-social behaviour was leading to the market's decline.

In August, the Corportation Fruit Market closed in Smithfield.

The Irish Times reported that council chiefs said traders at Moore Street have one year leases- similar to renting a property.

Independent TD Maureen O'Sullivan said traders are looking to meet with the council to determine the future of the market.