Cost of sending letter within Ireland unchanged; An Post raises price for international mail

The cost of sending large envelopes, packets and some parcels within Ireland is increasing by almost 6%.

An Post reviews its prices annually and said the €1 stamp rate for sending a letter within Ireland is unchanged for the third year in a row.

The cost of sending mail internationally is going up by 7%, while the base rate for sending an international letter is going up from €1.50 to €1.70.

The rates for the redirection service used by people moving address are being reduced while the rates for bulk mail discount services for large volume mailers will stay the same.

The changes come into effect on February 25.

Garrett Bridgeman, Managing Director of Mails & Parcels at An Post said: “The increases in rates for International postage and larger items are reflective of the increasing costs of sending mail items worldwide and of delivering to every home and business in Ireland every working day.’’

"Where rates are being increased, the level of increase has been kept to the absolute minimum and against a backdrop where there has been decline of almost 50% in transactional mail over the past decade."