NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Cost of prisoner's stay in custody stands at €68k a year, TDs told

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 06:18 PM

The public spending €68,000 a year to keep a prisoner in jail due to shelter, heating, food and recreational costs, a senior Government official has confirmed.

Department of Justice secretary general, Aidan O'Driscoll, revealed the cost of sending someone to jail during a detailed meeting with TDs yesterday.

During the latest Dáil public accounts committee meeting, Mr O'Driscoll told Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy that the average cost of a prisoner's stay in custody now stands at €68,000 a year.

After Ms Murphy said the scale of the costs shows the value of sentencing someone to non-jail time where possible when they commit an offence, Mr O'Driscoll said he agrees completely with this approach.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy.

However, he emphasised that the reality is that non-custodial sentences are not always possible due to the risk of "recidivism" among offenders, and that there is a need to ensure there are consequences for crimes.

A view Ms Murphy agreed with, saying:

It [sentencing people to punishments that do not involve prison time] only works if there is a degree of sanction if you don't comply. That's why you have to try to have some balance.

The €68,000 cost is based on the price of housing someone while they are in jail, providing heat, electricity, food, health checks and recreational activities.

Mr O'Driscoll's figures are mirrored by recent statistics from the Irish prison service which show that it costs the State approximately €1,842 per week to jail a convicted felon.

The total €68,000 a year cost is up from the 2013 figure of €65,542.

READ MORE

Trolley crisis: 'You’ve elderly people in there and they have no dignity'

However, it has been noted the average cost for each prisoner is skewed by the fact some prisoners need extra security, ramping up their - and the average - costs.

They include a number of republican prisoners in Portlaoise, where the average cost for housing a prisoner is significantly higher at close to €90,000 a year.

Previous figures have also shown tthat Ireland pays approximately €2,773.38c to house a juvenile prisoner for just one day - higher than anywhere else in Europe.

The 2017 Council of Europe figures said the Irish cost at the time is far higher than the €897.65c figure in Northern Ireland, €303.48c figure in England and Wales, and the Europe-wide average figure of €283.58c.

READ MORE

Over 600 children under age of four living in Ireland's asylum seeker system

More on this topic

Sentencing someone to year in jail costs public at least €68,000

Ireland tops lead table for those serving life sentences in prison

Ireland third highest in Europe for 'lifers' in prisons; Northern Ireland first

Legal changes slash jailings for fines

KEYWORDS

PrisonSpendingTDsStateCost

More in this Section

Man arrested after being abusive to students at Trinity College Dublin

Mother of two with terminal cancer settles case against US laboratory for €2.5m

Irish world-record breaking rider who suffered brain injury aims to be first to ride Camino sidesaddle

531 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals


Lifestyle

No time for a proper spring clean? Try these simple steps for a good refresh instead

9 things to remember if you want to eat pasta like an Italian

How to wear neon the grown-up way

Things to know before visiting Tokyo – according to chef Tim Anderson

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »