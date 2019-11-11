News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cost of owning and maintaining a home jumps to €17,000 - not including food




By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 07:12 AM

The cost of running a home in Ireland has increased by €1,000.

A new AA Ireland 'Cost of Running a Home' analysis released today shows the cost of owning and maintaining a home has gone up to around €17,000 this year, compared to 2018.

The figures do not include food, transport and other expenses.

The AA's AA’s director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan says the jump is due to a rise in mortgage repayments and house prices, when the third quarter of 2018 and this year are compared.

The AA report calculates that those who took out a 90% mortgage this year are likely to pay €11,021.04 per annum in mortgage repayments, which is up 9.45% on last year.

"The single biggest driver of it is the mortgage payments. For an individual who bought this year, they're looking at at baseline price for a house of €269,000, compared to €243,000," Conor Faughnan said.

"It is that increase of €26,000 in house prices in the last year that has driven the rise in this AA index."

READ MORE

Parents buy homes for students as rents soar


More in this Section

Government must intervene as 120 jobs at risk in Co Wicklow, local TD saysGovernment must intervene as 120 jobs at risk in Co Wicklow, local TD says

Bishop calls for state investment after Midlands job lossesBishop calls for state investment after Midlands job losses

Pedestrian dies following collision in Co AntrimPedestrian dies following collision in Co Antrim

Charlie Flanagan: Gardaí and PSNI working 'at historically close levels'Charlie Flanagan: Gardaí and PSNI working 'at historically close levels'


Lifestyle

Up to the age of seven, I went to Muckross College, which is a girl's only school after that age. As my Dad used to say, past the age of seven, boys understood sins, so you had to move to an all-boy's school.School Daze: Patrick Cosgrove

All you need to know on theatre, TV, music and art this week.Five things to do for the week ahead

I’ve been working in the hospitality industry for 23 years.You've Been Served: Barry O'Flynn, Carrigaline Court

Tommy Leddy’s Sound Shop in Drogheda has been supplying musicians in the wee county of Louth and beyond for five decades.We sell music: Leddy's Sound Shop

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »