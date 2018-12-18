NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cost of new children's hospital expected to reach €1.4bn

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 11:57 AM
By Digital Desk staff

There are fears the rising cost of the new national children's hospital could mean other major infrastructure projects are delayed or scrapped.

The project is now expected to cost €1.4bn which is more than the initial estimate of €1bn.

Ministers will discuss the issue at today's cabinet meeting.

The Health Minister is also expected to give the go-ahead for initial building works at the site of the new National Maternity Hospital.

The Irish Times reports Simon Harris has received assurances the Sisters of Charity will have no role, the state will be guaranteed ownership and that a public interest director will be appointed.


KEYWORDS

Simon HarrisChildrens hospitalHSE

