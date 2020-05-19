News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Cost of National Children's Hospital could rise 40% due to Covid-19 outbreak

By Paul Hosford
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 05:50 PM

The cost of the National Children's Hospital could rise by 40% due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it has been warned.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19, the head of the Construction Industry Federation Tom Parlon told Labour Deputy Duncan Smith that he had "been told by industry figures" that the cost of the €1.7 billion project could rise by 40%.

That would add €680 million to the already over-budget project.

Mr Smith called the figure "astronomical", to which Mr Parlon said that it was crucial now that the Office of Government Procurement coordinate a response to rising costs on major sites.

Speaking about the return of construction yesterday, there was no "big bang" on the country's building sites, Mr Parlon said.

Mr Parlon said the return was done in a "sensible and practical" manner. Speaking to the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19, Mr Parlon said that the outbreak of the virus had "paralysed" the industry, but that construction firms wanted to return to work safely. He added that this return would take some time to scale up to previous levels.

"Larger contractors allowed a reduced workforce on site yesterday to assess sites, test new measures and embed new protocols in safety culture. It will take months for the industry to reach previous output levels."

Mr Parlon appealed to the public to support the return to work by construction workers.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

