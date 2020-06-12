Cost of living for college students to fall for the first time in a decade

It is projected that there will be a small drop in the cost of living for third-level students next year due to Covid-19.

It will be the first time the cost of living for these students has fallen in a decade.

However, a study from Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) has found it will cost a student just under €12,000 a year to study away from home.

The marginal decrease is attributed to lower mobile phone costs and the curtailment of social activities due to Covid-19.

Average rental prices for students are expected to drop in the coming year.

Last year, the average national rent for students was €469 per month. This figure rose to €499 this year.

In Dublin, the average figure is projected to be €596, compared with €574 last year.

This year, it is expected there will increased availability for students as new accommodation blocks are set to open and short-term lets returning to the long-term rental market.

There will also be a decrease in the number of international students.

Despite the small drop in costs, many students are expected to experience significant financial hardships next year due to the pandemic.

Worryingly, only 36% of students expect to get a part-time job along with their studies, compared to 63% last year.

With many jobs impacted over the summer months, this will add to the financial worries for students.

Dr Brian Gormley, Head, Campus Life at TU Dublin, encouraged students to reach out for advice and support if they are worried or stressed.

The coming year will be difficult financially for many families. If you are experiencing financial hardship, contact the Student Assistance Fund in your college, and they will do their best to provide advice and support.

"To respond to the challenges faced by students during Covid-19, TU Dublin is launching a campaign to raise funds to provide additional support for our students.”

The survey found that anxiety about infection and social distancing was the main concern cited by third-level students.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on many students' mental health.

Dr Gormley urged students who are struggling with their mental health to speak to a friend, a family member or to make an online appointment with their college counselling service.