Cost of getting children back to school is hardest lesson for parents

Monday, July 30, 2018 - 05:05 AM
By Caroline O'Doherty
Senior Reporter

Nearly half of parents say their biggest worry about the new school term is the cost of equipping their children.

Some 46% say the financial implications are their top concern, and they are far more numerous than the 15% of parents whose biggest fear is that their child will not settle in or will be unble to make friends.

The findings come from the Irish League of Credit Unions’ annual back-to-school costs survey, which found increases in the number of parents struggling to get their children ready for school next month and in the number resorting to moneylenders for help.

Overall costs are down slightly this year, with the total bill for sending a child to school ranging from an average of €999, for a primary school pupil, to €1,379, for secondary. Last year’s figures were €1,048 and €1,401.

Uniforms or other school-specific clothing are costing €128, on average, for primary school this year, plus another €71 for gym gear.

The equivalent for secondary is €179, plus €107 for gym gear.

Books are the biggest cost at second level, at €200 per child, while they cost €122 at national school level — in both cases, a cost that has risen slightly since last year.

Voluntary contributions have also risen, from €66 to €71 at primary level, and from €151 to €172 at second level. 

School trips add another €71 to the costs at primary and €107 at secondary, and transport costs are averaging at €74 and €175. School lunches cost €142 and €175.

Extracurricular activities take another chunk out of the household budget, at €153 in primary and €164 in secondary. 

Afterschool care adds €140 more at primary and €48 at secondary.

Seven out of 10 parents say schools are not keeping costs down. 

One in three said they believed savings could be made on books, by either more choice or rental schemes. 

One in five urged a change in uniform policies, asking for the adoption of generic uniforms or possibly free-uniform schemes.

Paul Bailey, head of communications for the Irish League of Credit Unions, said it was a cause for concern that more families were going into debt to cover the back-to-school costs — 36% of parents this year, compared to 29% last year — and that 27% of those were borrowing from moneylenders, compared to 20% last year.

“Despite the current recovery of our economy, families continue to struggle to cope with the cost of sending their children to school,” said Mr Bailey.

He urged parents tempted to use moneylenders to try the credit union, even if their credit rating was bad.

“They’re not offering a set loan,” said Mr Bailey. “They’ll look at your individual circumstances and your capacity to repay and see what’s possible.”

Mr Bailey also encouraged social welfare recipients to ask about the ‘It Makes Sense’ loan offered by many credit unions, specifically for people who do not have a wage.

He said a €500 loan, repayable over six months, would cost just €15 in interest under the scheme, compared to as much as €150 with some moneylenders.


