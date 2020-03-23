CoronavirusSolidarity diary: Over 50,000 people sign up to coronavirus social media support groups

Welcome to Chapter Two of the Irish Examiner's #CoronavirusSolidarity diary.

Every week we will be highlighting for posterity those stories which capture the unique community spirit of Ireland's response to the ongoing crisis. Please let us know about community initiatives which have been set up to offer support to those most impacted by the crisis or examples of people who are going above and beyond the call of duty. Tag us at @irishexaminer and use #CoronavirusSolidarity.

Read Chapter One here.

Monday, March 23

Over 50,000 people sign up to coronavirus social media support groups

Over 50,000 people across Ireland have come together to join a coronavirus support group on Facebook.

Many groups have been set up to ensure that the most vulnerable members of society are taken care of during these unprecedented times.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are being used to help elderly differently-abled and immunocompromised neighbours, friends, family and people who are unknown to others.

Davidstown/Courtnacuddy Coronavirus Support is a Facebook Group created to ensure every member of the community is supported during this time. The group helps organise deliveries of groceries, medicine and other essentials to anyone in need.

Ballsbridge Living has set up a WhatsApp Response Group to help elderly and vulnerable members of the community.

Dogs in Distress is using its Facebook Page to offer deliveries of pet food and toys to the elderly and vulnerable who have pets.

Murrough and Templemartin parishes are using Facebook Live to stream religious services into the homes of the faithful.

Bujo Burger Joint have made their business takeaway only using an ongoing Whatsapp Video Call to take customer orders while maintaining safe social distance.

Murray & Sons Coaches are using their Facebook Page to offer assistance to elderly and vulnerable people, who do not want to risk public transport, by bringing them to do their shopping or to attend medical appointments.

The Pet Get Away and Feed The Heroes are rallying around frontline health workers through Facebook and Instagram by raising awareness of the work that they do. Through their pages, they are calling out for donations of food, availability of childcare workers and offering free doggie daycare while the health workers work long shifts.

READ MORE Over 50,000 sign up to coronavirus social media support groups

Free tuition for Adults

Is your education centre closed?

The National Adult Literacy Agency are offering free over the phone tuition that can help adults with:

Reading, writing and spelling

Filling in forms, for example for social welfare benefit

Helping kids with homework

Understanding health information

Doing basic math

Using technology

“We know it’s a very difficult time at the moment, especially for the many people in Ireland who struggle with reading, writing and using everyday technology. That’s why we’re making our distance learning service, with tutors on the phone, available for anyone who wants help with reading and writing, for example understanding health information, helping kids with school work or filling out forms for social welfare benefit,” says Dr Inez Bailey, NALA CEO.

Call Freephone 1800 20 20 65, or Text LEARN to 50050 to set up with one of their distance learning tutors.

Coleman scores

Irish footballer, Seamus Coleman has donated €20,000 to a fundraiser organised to help feed frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Feed The Heroes has raised over €300k since it was set up by Cian O'Flaherty on Sunday.

Your support fuelling the crew at CUH last night. Thanks to Conor in @NandosIRE for helping #feedtheheroes and refusing to take payment. pic.twitter.com/1aCy8SfiSx — Cian O Flaherty (@cianflah) March 23, 2020

"In one week we have dropped over 4000 meals to frontline workers in hospitals, ambulance centres, fire depots, garda stations, contact tracing centres nationwide," the campaign said in an update yesterday.

"There is a lot more to come next week.

"We have been utterly blown away by the response of the public, and the trust and responsiblity they are giving us to support the family, friends and loved ones they have on the front line. We have ramped up an operation and now have networks across the country."

Forget me not

"For the first time in 26 years we are not here to see you," read the note on a table full of flowers at Glasnevin Cemetery yesterday.

Due to social distancing requirements, a florist, local to the well-known cemetery, was unable to open their shop so in a bid to put a smile of the faces of those who maybe visiting their Mother's graves, they decided to give flower away free of charge.

"This filled my heart.There are no words," tweeted one touched passerby.