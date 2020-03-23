News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
#CoronavirusSolidarity diary: National Adult Literacy Agency offering free over the phone tuition

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 01:06 PM

Welcome to Chapter Two of the Irish Examiner's #CoronavirusSolidarity diary.

Every week we will be highlighting for posterity those stories which capture the unique community spirit of Ireland's repsonse to the ongoing crisis. Please let us know about community initiatives which have been set up to offer support to those most impacted by the crisis or examples of people who are going above and beyond the call of duty. Tag us at @irishexaminer and use #CoronavirusSolidarity.

Monday, March 23

Free tuition for Adults

Is your education centre closed?

The National Adult Literacy Agency are offering free over the phone tuition that can help adults with:

  • Reading, writing and spelling

  • Filling in forms, for example for social welfare benefit

  • Helping kids with homework

  • Understanding health information

  • Doing basic math

  • Using technology

    • “We know it’s a very difficult time at the moment, especially for the many people in Ireland who struggle with reading, writing and using everyday technology. That’s why we’re making our distance learning service, with tutors on the phone, available for anyone who wants help with reading and writing, for example understanding health information, helping kids with school work or filling out forms for social welfare benefit,” says Dr Inez Bailey, NALA CEO.

    Call Freephone 1800 20 20 65, or Text LEARN to 50050 to set up with one of their distance learning tutors.

    Coleman scores

    Irish footballer, Seamus Coleman has donated €20,000 to a fundraiser organised to help feed frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Feed The Heroes has raised over €300k since it was set up by Cian O'Flaherty on Sunday.

    "In one week we have dropped over 4000 meals to frontline workers in hospitals, ambulance centres, fire depots, garda stations, contact tracing centres nationwide," the campaign said in an update yesterday.

    "There is a lot more to come next week.

    "We have been utterly blown away by the response of the public, and the trust and responsiblity they are giving us to support the family, friends and loved ones they have on the front line. We have ramped up an operation and now have networks across the country."

    Forget me not

    "For the first time in 26 years we are not here to see you," read the note on a table full of flowers at Glasnevin Cemetery yesterday.

    Due to social distancing requirements, a florist, local to the well-known cemetery, was unable to open their shop so in a bid to put a smile of the faces of those who maybe visiting their Mother's graves, they decided to give flower away free of charge.

    "This filled my heart.There are no words," tweeted one touched passerby.

