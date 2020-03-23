CoronavirusSolidarity diary: Irish footballer donates €20,000 to 'Feed The Heroes' fundraiser

Welcome to Chapter Two of the Irish Examiner's #CoronavirusSolidarity diary.

Every week we will be highlighting for posterity those stories which capture the unique community spirit of Ireland's repsonse to the ongoing crisis. Please let us know about community initiatives which have been set up to offer support to those most impacted by the crisis or examples of people who are going above and beyond the call of duty. Tag us at @irishexaminer and use #CoronavirusSolidarity.

Read Chapter One here.

Monday, March 23

Irish footballer, Seamus Coleman has donated €20,000 to a fundraiser organised to help feed frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Feed The Heroes has raised over €300k since it was set up by Cian O'Flaherty on Sunday.

Your support fuelling the crew at CUH last night. Thanks to Conor in @NandosIRE for helping #feedtheheroes and refusing to take payment. pic.twitter.com/1aCy8SfiSx — Cian O Flaherty (@cianflah) March 23, 2020

"In one week we have dropped over 4000 meals to frontline workers in hospitals, ambulance centres, fire depots, garda stations, contact tracing centres nationwide," the campaign said in an update yesterday.

"There is a lot more to come next week.

"We have been utterly blown away by the response of the public, and the trust and responsiblity they are giving us to support the family, friends and loved ones they have on the front line. We have ramped up an operation and now have networks across the country."

Forget me not

"For the first time in 26 years we are not here to see you," read the note on a table full of flowers at Glasnevin Cemetery yesterday.

Due to social distancing requirements, a florist, local to the well-known cemetery, was unable to open their shop so in a bid to put a smile of the faces of those who maybe visiting their Mother's graves, they decided to give flower away free of charge.

"This filled my heart.There are no words," tweeted one touched passerby.