CoronavirusSolidarity diary: An Post launch ‘Request a Check-In’ and a newspaper delivery service

Welcome to Chapter Four of the Irish Examiner's #CoronavirusSolidarity diary.

Every week we will be highlighting for posterity those stories which capture the unique community spirit of Ireland's response to the ongoing crisis. Please let us know about community initiatives which have been set up to offer support to those most impacted by the crisis or examples of people who are going above and beyond the call of duty. Tag us at @irishexaminer and use #CoronavirusSolidarity.

Monday, April 6

An Post launch ‘Request a Check-In’ and a newspaper delivery service

- Steve Neville

An Post has announced the launch of two new services to support communities during the coronavirus crisis.

The postal service has launched ‘Request a Check-In’ and a newspaper delivery service.

An Post said the ‘Request a Check-In’ service is “a facility for family members to request a specific ‘An Post Check-In’ by the local postman or postwoman for an older or vulnerable person during the current ‘cocooning’ period.”

A statement said that family members can register for the service for free by completing the postal address and Eircode of the customer on their website.

Food banks delivering for those most in need

- Jess Casey

Colin Daly, deputy principal of the North Monastery Primary School in Cork, praised its teachers for helping to pack and distribute food to the school’s vulnerable students.

“They put themselves in harm’s way I suppose with this virus but you can really see it doesn’t bother them, it’s what needs to be done,” said Mr Daly.

“You’d kind of get a feel for some of the families who could struggle from this but I’ve never seen it as evident as this in the last couple of weeks.

“I feel as a school, it’s the least we can do, if they [healthcare workers] are putting themselves at risk. It’s the least we can do.”