Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

#CoronavirusSolidarity: A diary of Ireland's 'community' response to Covid-19 (Monday, March 16)

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 07:18 PM

Welcome to the Irish Examiner's #CoronavirusSolidarity diary.

In the days and week's ahead we will be highlighting for posterity those stories which capture the unique community spirit of Ireland's repsonse to the ongoing crisis. Please let us know about community initiatives which have been set up to offer support to those most impacted by the crisis or examples of people who are going above and beyond the call of duty. Tag us at @irishexaminer and use #CoronavirusSolidarity.

Monday - March 16, 2020

East Cork community group set up to support elderly and healthcare workers

In east Cork a community support group has been set up for the elderly and healthcare workers from the area.

Organiser Emma Kelly revelaed how they already have a team of 80 volunteers, shop owners, chemist workers and others ready to go.

"We have strict hygiene and risk management protocol in place to limit the spread of the virus and ensure safety of everyone involved. We'd love to hear form anyone who wants to help"

- Reporting by Dolan O'Hagan

Local GAA clubs mobilise

Local GAA clubs throughout the country are mobilising to help elderly neighbours and people in isolation.

Club committee officers in many areas are coordinating volunteer efforts.

Lara O'Brien, PRO with Killarney Legion GAA club, says all the local clubs in East Kerry have stepped up.

"We have a number of volunters on stand by to do deliveries, collect people or prescriptions, do shoping or do anything that needs to be done.

"And even if they just want to talk, we just want people to know they have someone to talk to.

- Reporting by Dolan O'Hagan

#CovideoParty: Irish comedian starts trend to help people watch films together online

An Irish comedian has been organising online group film screenings so people can watch movies together, while at home alone.

With authorities calling for social distancing and self-isolation due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Alison Spittle's #CovideoParty has seen people come together on Twitter to watch films as an online community while following advice from health officials.

So far, the online group has watched films such as Clueless and Matilda and tonight, they plan to watch Jumanji, starring Robin Williams.

- Reporting by Steve Neville

Supermarkets bring in priority shopping times for elderly

Lidl, Iceland and Tesco are implementing priority shopping hours for the elderly due to the coronavirus.

Lidll is prioritising older shoppers at stores nationwide from 9am until 11am every day from now on.

Tesco is offering over 65-year-olds and family carers a dedicated time for them to do their shopping.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, starting this Wednesday, March 18, these customers will have dedicated access to all Tesco stores up to 9am. Tesco stores open at 7am or 8am, every morning, depending on location.

Iceland Ireland will be opening its 27 stores between 8am and 9am each day to customers who are over 65 from Wednesday.

- Reporting by Digital Desk

March 8-15, 2020

- Reporting by Ciaran Sunderland

What started yesterday as a Twitter trend: #selfisolationhelp is now a website.

Building on Helen O'Rahilly's work on twitter, Johnathan Randall has developed a website to link self-isolation volunteers.

The website shows people where assistance is available and highlights towns and counties missing volunteers.

The public's great work has continued as different community organisations lend a hand.

Members of Glenville GAA club are volunteering to help those in need.

A Skerries volunteer group are helping people with their shopping.

Irish Examiner journalist Anna O'Donoghue has urged people to support creative artists with disrupted work.

Offers of childcare support are rolling in.

While communities as widespread as Aranmore are doing their part.

Another common thme is the offer is to do people's groceries for them, especially for the elderly.

Others are offering conversation (over the phone) to those who are feeling lonely in quarantine.

Many businesses are struggling, but are still doing their part to assist members of the public to carry on with their lives as normal.

The Townhouse O D’s in Schull Co Cork, for example, has offered delivery to elderly customers.

The Village Butcher in Ranelagh Co Dublin started assisted order pick-ups this week, by meeting customers outside at their cars so they do not need to enter the shop.

Hotel Doolin in Co Clare have offered free meals to the elderly and will deliver to their door.

