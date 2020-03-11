Coronavirus: Young people have 'concerning' attitude to virus, WHO doc says

A leading World Health Organisation (WHO) official, Dr Margaret Anne Harris has expressed concern about the attitude of young people to the corona virus.

Dr Harris also advised that the organisers of major events must take all precautions to protect people.

She was responding to a question on RTÉ’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show about the wisdom of the Cheltenham racing festival being allowed to go ahead.

“We are saying to organisations ‘you do the risk assessment.’ They must take all the precautions necessary to protect people.”

Dr Harris said she had heard “some concerning things” about the attitude of young people who seemed to think that the virus “will just hit old people.” She pointed out that in Italy young people are getting ill.

“I don’t think it is just age related. This is something that we all have to take seriously.”

READ MORE Coronavirus: Schools told not to close unless instructed by Department

Coronavirus in brief

Meanwhile, a former Defence Forces officer Dr Cathal Berry has said the army could be used to help manage the outbreak.

The Independent TD for Kildare South told the same broadcast that the Defence Forces have expertise in dealing in crisis management and there are many specialty personnel who could be deployed to help the health service.

If money was made available, then two former military hospitals could be kitted out and made available to assist healthcare workers, he said.

'Savage cutbacks'

Were it not for the “savage cutbacks of recent years” Ireland would still have this capability of deploying field hospitals. “Twenty years ago we had three military hospitals, now we have none.”

Dr Berry also pointed out that there are three military training camps – two in Wicklow, one in Cork, that are remote, but with catering facilities, that could be used in an extreme situation.

Each could cater for 400-500 people in what he described as “World War 2 facilities.”

There are also two “shells” of former military hospitals available, one beside the Phoenix Park and on at the Curragh. “All the equipment was taken out, but they are still piped for oxygen.”