Coronavirus: What is opening today as Ireland enters Phase 3?

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 06:53 AM

Many of the remaining businesses closed due to Covid-19 are reopening today as part of Phase 3 of easing lockdown restrictions.

Capacity on public transport will be increased to 50% although people are reminded that face coverings are mandatory.

Masks are recommended in retail outlets, and anywhere it is difficult to maintain social distancing.

Opening their doors for the first time in months today are:

  • Restaurants and pubs serving food
  • Cafes
  • Hotels
  • Gyms
  • Creches and childcare
  • Hairdressers and barbers
  • Churches and other religious places of worship
  • Beauty and nail salons
  • Museums
  • Cinemas and theatres

Meanwhile, other coronavirus-related restrictions have been eased or lifted entirely:

  • Travel restrictions are lifted
  • Sporting activity can resume
  • Gatherings of up to 50 people allowed indoors
  • Gatherings of up to 200 allowed outdoors

The next milestone date is July 9 where the government will publish the so-called 'green' list of countries - the places Irish people can travel to - and from - without having to self-isolate for 14 days afterwards.

