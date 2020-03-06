Coronavirus: Visitor restrictions in place at Cork University Hospital as 60 staff asked to self-isolate

Up to 60 healthcare workers at Cork University Hospital (CUH) have been asked to self-isolate, visitor restrictions have been introduced at another major Cork hospital and all nursing homes nationwide have banned visitors.

It comes as public health experts continue to deal with the fallout following confirmation of coronavirus in a male patient several days after his admission to CUH for symptoms linked to a serious underlying health condition.

The man had no history of travel to affected areas in Northern Italy and had no known contact with another confirmed case.

It is the first case of community transmission of the virus in Ireland.

A crisis management team is managing the evolving situation at CUH.

It has introduced strict visitor restrictions and has cancelled outpatient procedures as part of a robust emergency response.

Its emergency department remains open for emergency cases.

CUH, a major teaching hospital, has been declared off-limits to all medical students and staff of UCC.

This lunchtime, the hospital said its switchboard has been dealing with a high volume of calls and said it needs to keep its lines open as much as possible.

It said all affected outpatients will be contacted if there are further cancellations and it has appealed to people to make contact via its website.

The Mercy University Hospital has also introduced strict visitor restrictions as a precautionary measure.

A sign outside CUH emergency department today

Visiting is restricted to patients who are critically ill or who have specific care needs. Only one visitor per patient is allowable at one time, except in exceptional cases, and children are not allowed to visit, except in exceptional cases.

"This decision will be reviewed on a daily basis and regular updates will be provided," a spokesperson said.

In an email to medical students and staff, the Dean of Medicine at UCC, Professor Paula O’Leary said CUH is off-limits to all medical students on clinical attachment to the hospital.

She also said all structured teaching on the hospital campus has been cancelled with immediate effect.

A spokesperson for UCC said the HSE has not advised the university to take any additional steps for its campus at this time.

"University management are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take the advice of the national authorities,” he said.

Earlier, a passenger collapsed on board an aircraft poised for take-off at Cork Airport.

Emergency services were called and the passenger was removed for treatment.

It has been confirmed that the passenger collapsed as a result of an underlying medical condition and that there is no connection whatsoever between this incident and the coronavirus.

Public health experts have appealed to the public to remain calm and follow the hygiene advice issued by the HSE.