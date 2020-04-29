News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Coronavirus: 'Virtual' Pride event to be held as Dublin parade cancelled

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 10:42 AM

This year's Dublin Pride Parade has been called off, organisers have announced.

The LGBT event had been postponed from June until September because of the coronavirus, but organisers now feel this would place unnecessary pressure on essential frontline services.

A "virtual" Pride parade and concert will be held in its place in June.

"When we chose 'In This Together' as our theme for 2020, we knew it was not just a phrase, but a responsibility," organisers said in a statement.

"A responsibility to act in the best interests of all our communities, to react to changing circumstances, and to support our frontline workers.

"Even though we won’t be together on O’Connell Street we know that won’t stop us all coming together to support our community and the vital services they provide, often to our most vulnerable members," the statement added.

